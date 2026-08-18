Proposed treaty with B.C. First Nation raises concern about access to tourist attraction

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A proposed treaty with a B.C. First Nation is raising concerns about the public’s access to a popular tourist attraction in the Greater Victoria area.

The proposed treaty for the Songhees Nation calls for the transfer of Hatley Park, which is federal Crown land that includes Royal Roads University and Hatley Castle, a major tourist attraction and movie location.

The treaty is nearing completion, and there are concerns that the Songhees Nation could restrict public access to the land.

“Certainly the long-term vision is not to close these lands off, but you know, part of what the treaty process is about is giving Nations the power to control their lands and in these lands, as opposed to the parklands, where there is a guarantee of ongoing public access, there could be some limits over time,” Robert Janes, the Songhees Nation lawyer, said.

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Caroline Elliott, a former BC Conservative leadership candidate, said public access should be maintained.

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“But the bigger question is, who should own these lands?” she said.

“Right now they’re owned by British Columbians and Canadians, and they’re being transferred over to the small government body representing about 600 people.”

As for the university, Janes said the ultimate plan is to allow it to buy its land from the Songhees at market value if the university wants to.

Hatley Park is a popular filming location, with the castle being featured in movies, including as Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters in the X-Men franchise and the Deadpool films.