Sapporo says moving zero-proof process to U.S. from Canada ‘not finalized’

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Japanese brewer Sapporo says they’re not considering relocating the vast majority of their Canadian operations amid tariff tensions with the U.S., and that a “potential” move would account for a small amount of their production in Canada.

Media reports Monday suggested the company, which owns Sleeman Breweries and Unibroue among other Canadian brewers, was considering shifting production from Canada to the U.S. given President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war.

But a spokesperson for Sleemans clarified to Global News Tuesday afternoon that they are considering moving production of Sapporo’s non-alcoholic offering, representing 0.5 per cent of the companies Canadian output, and that the decision isn’t certain.

“To clarify recent media reports, the potential relocation of Sapporo 0.0% production for the U.S. market from Sleeman Breweries’ Canadian facilities to Sapporo USA’s U.S. facilities is not imminent or finalized,” the company said.

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“Sapporo 0.0% that is produced in Canada for sale in the U.S. represents only 0.5 per cent of Sleeman Breweries’ total production in Canada.”

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Bloomberg News and other outlets had reported on Monday that Sapporo would “shift some production” to the U.S. from Canada due to American tariffs on Canadian-brewed beer.

The Bloomberg report suggested it was part of a broader strategy to boost production in the U.S. market, including adding manufacturing capacity on the West Coast.

“Sleeman Breweries beer that is sold in Canada is brewed in Canada, with the exception of our 650ml cans of Sapporo Premium, which are imported from Vietnam,” the company’s statement read.

“Sleeman Breweries remains committed to sustaining and growing our production and brands in the Canadian market, including the non-alcoholic beer we brew and sell in Canada.”

Trade talks between Canada and the U.S. broke down in late August, leading to another yet another round of U.S. tariffs on billions worth of Canadian goods.

Canadian counter-tariffs on about $28 billion in U.S. goods kicked into effect on Tuesday, with no signs of the parties returning to the table any time soon.

With emotions running high amid the ongoing Canada-U.S. tensions, however, concerns were quickly raised about whether the move would mean a greater retreat from Canada for the Japanese brewer.

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“Tariffs are something out of our control,” Sapporo’s chief strategy officer, Reiko Shofu, had told Bloomberg.

“We’re going to move ahead with local production.”