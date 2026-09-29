16 charged in cocaine trafficking investigation in Quebec

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RCMP in Quebec say 16 people have been charged in connection with cocaine trafficking, with the search ongoing for one person who is believed to be abroad.

The arrests are the result of “Project Chrome,” an investigation that began in 2022 and included officers from the RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and Money Laundering Investigative Team. The Canada Revenue Agency assisted in the investigation.

Through the investigation, police determined six buildings were linked to members of an alleged criminal organization and are now subject to restraint orders.

The total value of property seized, according to RCMP, is more than $9 million. This includes 14 kilograms of cocaine and more than $145,000 in cash.

Of the 16 charged, 11 are from Montreal and range in age from 24 to 73.

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Four of the accused are a 28-year-old and 55-year-old from Sainte-Julienne, a 44-year-old from Blainville, and a 30-year-old from Gatineau.

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Several of the suspects are believed to be members of the Lopez-Oliverio family, including Franco Lopez, 61, and Pasquale Lopez, 53.

View image in full screen Evidence in a cocaine trafficking investigation is displayed by RCMP. RCMP

Police said one of the 16 suspects remains wanted abroad.

The suspects face multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of and trafficking in property obtained by crime and conspiracy. They have also been charged with offences committed for the benefit of or at the direction of a criminal organization, and various offences under the Income Tax Act.

A court appearance is expected Tuesday with 15 set to appear.

With files from The Canadian Press

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