N.S. minor hockey player pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teammate

One of two minor hockey players accused of sexually assaulting a teammate last fall has changed his plea to guilty.

The boy, who was 14 at the time of the incident, had originally pleaded not guilty in May to charges of assault, sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon, which police described as a mini hockey stick. He changed his plea to the latter charge on Tuesday afternoon at a youth court in Truro, N.S., about 80 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

Dressed in dark blue pants and a light blue dress shirt in a packed courtroom, the accused was asked by Judge Brian Warcop to remove his chewing gum while confirming the new plea. Several people gathered and hugged one another in the hallway after the hearing.

The hearing was originally scheduled for a courtroom able to accommodate only 21 people, but was delayed and moved to a larger room because there wasn’t enough space for reporters and supporters of both the complainant and the accused.

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A second boy, also 14 at the time, faces the same charges plus an additional assault charge. He pleaded not guilty in May and is scheduled for trial before a different judge in February.

Neither of the accused can be identified, due to their ages.

Crown prosecutor Patrick Young told reporters following the hearing that the guilty plea compels the boy to testify in the second boy’s upcoming trial.

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He said there will be a joint sentencing recommendation, but details of the plea negotiation are privileged. Penalties could range from an absolute discharge to a three-year period of incarceration under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, said Young.

“We know that sexual violence often goes unreported, and we encourage anyone who might be a victim of crime to find the courage to come forward as these young people have done, and that would stand as an example to others who might be considering coming forward to police,” Young said.

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The Crown read out an agreed statement of facts, saying the complainant was 13 at the time and a rookie on an under-15 hockey team in Colchester County, northeast of Halifax.

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The court was told that the sexual assault happened during a sleepover on Oct. 3, 2025, involving most of the team. Parents were downstairs while the players were gathered in two upstairs bedrooms.

The victim was lying on a bed on his stomach and scrolling on his phone when the two accused allegedly pinned him down, removed his pants and underwear, and used a mini hockey stick during the sexual assault, said Young. The victim told them to stop, which they did after he began to cry, the Crown told the court.

The episode lasted 15 to 20 seconds, the Crown said, but to the complainant it “felt like forever.”

The two teammates then allegedly tried to do the same to two other players. They succeeded in removing their pants but were unable to remove their underwear, the court was told.

Young said the complainant suffered mentally from the incident and tried to tell his parents, but didn’t want to get anybody in trouble.

On Feb. 5, the provincial hockey governing body said it first learned about an allegation involving a minor on Jan. 30. That’s when police say a youth reported being assaulted during a private team gathering in October.

Hockey Nova Scotia has said it immediately referred the matter to the RCMP. As well, the hockey organization confirmed a youth team in the Truro area had been suspended.

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Four youths were originally arrested in early February, but charges were laid against only two of them before the end of that month. Both of the accused were released from custody and are subject to court orders prohibiting them from contacting three people. The two are also prohibited from entering public dressing rooms unless they are with an adult.