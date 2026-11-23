A man has been charged in connection with the homicide of a 45-year-old man.
Stewart McLean, 45, had not been seen since May 15 at his home in Lions Bay, which is about a 30-minute drive south of Squamish.
After a search was launched, it was believed that he was the victim of a homicide and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the case.
On Nov. 21, a suspect was arrested in connection with McLean’s death and 35-year-old Nathan Ambros Neima of New Westminster was charged with second-degree murder later that day.
Neima has been detained by a judicial justice pending a possible application for bail in Supreme Court, IHIT said in a release.
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Investigators said they believe there are no ongoing risks to public safety as the accused has been taken into custody and remanded.
“The charge laid reflects months of hard work and evidence gathering by the IHIT investigators throughout this case,” Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT said in a release.
“This marks a significant step in the judicial process, and IHIT wishes to acknowledge the dedication of our investigators and the support of our policing partners throughout this investigation. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family, friends and loved ones of Stewart during this difficult time.”
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Neighbours in Lions Bay said McLean was a nice man who would say hello but often kept to himself.
Jeff Seymour knew McLean and previously told Global News that McLean was a wonderful guy, a lovely actor and a great friend.
“He was really a top-notch guy, top-notch,” he said.
“And you’ll hear this from everyone. He really was a wonderful, wonderful person. You know, one in a million. And I’m not just saying that because of the conditions, you know, he truly was that guy and everyone knows it. So yeah, a lot of people are gonna miss him.”
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