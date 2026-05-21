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Crime

Missing Vancouver actor now believed to be victim of a homicide

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
Stew McLean was last seen on May 15. RCMP said it is now believed that he was the victim of a homicide.
Stew McLean was last seen on May 15. RCMP said it is now believed that he was the victim of a homicide. IMDB
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The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over a missing person’s case in Squamish.

In a release, Squamish RCMP said that on May 18, officers received a missing person report for Stewart McLean, who had not been seen since May 15.

It was reported that he was last spotted at his home in Lions Bay.

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Squamish RCMP began an investigation and have since uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe McLean was the victim of a homicide.

The Homicide Team deployed on May 20 and has assumed conduct of the investigation.

McLean, who goes by Stew McLean, is an actor and has worked on Travelers, Arrow and Virgin River, to name a few.

He is 45 years old, five feet 10 inches tall, 150 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

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Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

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