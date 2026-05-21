Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shuffles cabinet following resignations

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has shuffled her cabinet, including appointing a new provincial finance minister, following the resignation Wednesday by former finance minister Nate Horner and hospitals minister Matt Jones.

Both Horner and Jones stepped down from their cabinet posts and said they will not be running in the next provincial election, expected in 2027.

View image in full screen Alberta’s new finance minister, Jason Nixon, and Premier Danielle Smith pose for photos after a cabinet swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. Source: Government of Alberta

Jason Nixon, who was Alberta’s minister of assisted living and social services, is moving to finance.

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Nathan Neudorf takes over from Nixon as minister of assisted living and social services.

View image in full screen Alberta’s former minister of preventative health care was sworn in as the new minister of hospital and surgical health services on Thursday. Source: Government of Alberta

Adriana LaGrange leaves the Preventative Health-Care Ministry to become hospitals minister.

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Former government whip Justin Wright replaces LaGrange as minister of primary and preventative health services.

Tara Sawyer becomes agriculture minister, taking over the job from R.J. Sigurdson who is the new minister of affordability and utilities.

Nixon, the province’s new finance minister, inherits a volatile portfolio largely dependent on global oil prices that have been jolted by the U.S. war on Iran.

This year’s budget forecast a $9.4-billion deficit — the largest since the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some analysts and business groups have said Alberta’s fortunes could swing into a surplus should oil prices stay high.

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Two backbenchers were also given promotions in Thursday’s cabinet shuffle.

Brandon Lunty has also been appointed as the new government whip, while Scott Cyr becomes parliamentary secretary for transportation.

— with files from The Canadian Press.