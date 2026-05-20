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1 comment

  1. Igvar Johansson
    May 20, 2026 at 4:21 pm

    Tough jobs, they get a lot of abuse. Too bad we don’t have an opposition that would sit down and talk instead of yelling across the floor of the Legislature.

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Politics

Alberta’s finance, hospital ministers stepping aside, won’t seek re-election

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2026 3:43 pm
1 min read
Nate Horner shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after a swearing-in ceremony in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after a swearing-in ceremony in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
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Two of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s cabinet ministers are stepping down.

Finance Minister Nate Horner and Hospitals Minister Matt Jones say they are leaving the posts.

Both say they don’t plan to run again in the October 2027 general election and, given that, it’s best to step down now and give their successors a chance to grow in the jobs.

Both made the announcements on social media.

In the letter announcing his resignation, Horner said when he took the job as Finance Minister, he told the Premier that it would likely be his last term, describing it as “the best fit for me and my family.”

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In his letter, Jones thanked his family, constituents and Premier Smith as well as former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and said he asked to step back from Cabinet now to “support an orderly transition.”

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Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, and Matt Jones, minister of hospitals, make a health-care announcement in Calgary on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, left, and Matt Jones, minister of hospitals, make a health-care announcement in Calgary on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Both Horner and Smith said they plan to continue to serve as backbenchers in the United Conservative caucus until the election is called.

Smith is expected to formally shuffle her cabinet on Thursday.

-with files from Global News.

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