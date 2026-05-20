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Health

Generic semaglutide to hit Canadian pharmacies this week at lower cost

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2026 11:33 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves generic semaglutide for adults with type 2 diabetes'
Health Canada approves generic semaglutide for adults with type 2 diabetes
The first generic semaglutide has been authorized for use in Canada. Health reporter Katherine Ward speaks with Dr. Mark Broussenko, Medical Director at Phoenix and looks at how the move could help more Canadians gain access to the medication. – Apr 29, 2026
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Two generic versions of Ozempic are set to start arriving in Canadian pharmacies this week, which means patients who use the drug to treat diabetes or for weight loss may have more options for a fraction of the cost.

Health Canada approved both Dr. Reddy’s and Apotex’s generic semaglutide — the active ingredient in brand-name Ozempic — about three weeks ago.

Apotex is based in Canada and says it began shipping its product on Tuesday.

India-based Dr. Reddy’s says its semaglutide has already arrived in “select” Canadian pharmacies and will be available more widely across the country in the coming days.

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Apotex says its generic semaglutide will be approximately one-third the price of Novo Nordisk’s brand-name Ozempic.

A spokesperson for Dr. Reddy’s did not disclose pricing details except to say that it will be “competitive.”

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Ozempic can currently cost hundreds of dollars a month.

Both Ozempic and the generic semaglutide products are approved by Health Canada for management of diabetes, but some doctors prescribe it off-label for weight loss.

According to the pricing structure of the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, when two generic medications enter the market, they are at least 50 per cent cheaper than the brand name — but companies can price them lower.

Vital, Canada’s pharmaceutical supply chain alliance, confirmed that generic semaglutide products are on their way to pharmacies but are going through distributors first.

“Patients should be aware that availability may vary across regions as products move through the supply chain to Canada’s more than 10,000 pharmacies,” a spokesperson for Vital said in an emailed statement.

“Manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacies are working collaboratively to ensure supply reaches patients safely and securely, and as soon as possible.”

Spokespersons from both Rexall and Shoppers Drug Mart said they expect shipment by the end of the week.

Health Canada is still reviewing several other submissions for generic semaglutide.

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