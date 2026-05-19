Tornado warnings issued across parts of southern Ontario as severe storms move through

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Multiple tornado warnings are in effect across parts of southern Ontario Tuesday evening as severe thunderstorms move through the region, prompting Environment Canada to warn of possible tornadoes, destructive winds and large hail.

Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings for areas including Brantford and the County of Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and Woodstock-Tillsonburg-Oxford County.

Anthony Farnell, Global News’ chief meteorologist, said there is “potential for quick tornado spin ups as this quickly passes through. Also widespread 90-100 km/h straight line winds,” as the severe storm moved through London, Ont, in the late afternoon.

“Numerous tornado warnings were issued across a large portion of southwest Ontario between 5 and 7 p.m. and these storms are now heading towards the Niagara Region,” Farnell added.

“Along with likely isolated tornadoes (no reports of damage so far) there is also widespread straight-line winds that could gust as high as 130 km/h.”

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According to Environment Canada, one tornado is located over Burgessville, while another is near Springford, with the storm system moving east at about 80 km/h.

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“Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” the weather agency said in the alert.

Communities in the storm’s path include Norwich, Otterville, Princeton, Teeterville, Burford, Scotland, Waterford and Brantford.

Environment Canada is warning of wind gusts between 110 and 130 km/h, along with hail up to 2.5 centimetres in diameter.

“This is a very dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” the agency says, urging residents to take shelter immediately in a basement, interior room or sturdy building.

The warnings come as severe thunderstorms sweep across much of southern Ontario Tuesday evening, with some regions being spared.

“The heat and humidity breaks across the region tonight,” he said.

Environment Canada says tornado warnings are issued when a thunderstorm is producing or is likely to produce a tornado. Residents are being urged to continue monitoring alerts and forecasts as the storms move through the province.