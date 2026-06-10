Manitoba Hydro warns of widespread power outages after hail, heavy rain hit province in another massive storm

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A wild night of weather in Winnipeg and other parts of southern Manitoba continues as Manitoba Hydro is warning of power outages in multiple locations due to damaged electrical equipment.

Customers should be prepared to be without power overnight as outages have spanned across a wide area. Hydro says crews will respond to outages when road and weather conditions permit and additional trained staff in Winnipeg are being assigned to relieve firefighters and police officers guarding areas where wires are down.

Hydro is warning its online outage map may not be accurate due to the evolving situation.

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Tornado warnings have been issued for hours across the province, including several for the City of Winnipeg, and severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect in multiple locations.

Global News has reached out Environment and Climate Change Canada to determine if any tornadoes touched down Tuesday night.

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Global News also received multiple pictures of flooded underpasses and streets as well as hail up to the size of a golf ball, which can be seen in the video above.