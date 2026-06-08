Tanmaxxing: Why tanning is making a comeback despite the health risks

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re a parent or grandparent, you might be noticing a trend this summer — more young adults are spending time deliberately tanning, despite the health risks.

Search traffic for the term “tanning” is at its highest point over the past five years, according to Google Trends data, while searches for terms like “tanning bed” are up 30 per cent over the same time period and “tanning oil” searches have seen a 50 per cent jump.

That comes as the term “tanmaxxing” appears to be taking off on social media.

Cheryl Rosen, head of the division of dermatology at University Health Network and a professor in the University of Toronto’s medicine department, said that tanmaxxing is “how to tan faster and quicker, to get as dark as possible, as quickly as possible.”

“With tanmaxxing, people are actually looking to the UV [ultraviolet] index, seeing when it’s highest and then instead of using that time and that knowledge to be more careful in the sun that’s when they’re going out in the sun to get as tanned as possible,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Another thing that’s become fashionable, to show tan lines.”

Canada is gearing up to experience a hotter-than-average summer, with some areas of the country already feeling the heat. After a short and unpredictable spring, parts of southern Ontario, including Ottawa and Toronto, are seeing temperatures in the high 20s, pushing 30 C.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said that while temperatures are not at the peak for this time of year quite yet, the humidex is expected to hit the 40s in some parts of Canada later this week.

“The humidex will be in the upper 30s for southern Ontario this week and then starting next weekend, there’s a heat dome that’s setting up over B.C., so they’re going to have temperatures soaring,” he said. “It’s really a summer, I think, that has a lot of heat across Canada, but it tends to move around.”

5:28 Protecting your vision during UV Safety Awareness Month

'Tanmaxxing' is like Russian roulette, experts warn

With intense heat scorching across the country, tanning carries serious risks, experts say.

Story continues below advertisement

Rosen said that as a result of social media trends like tanmaxxing, people are choosing to ignore health risks that come with overexposure to the sun.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“They are willing to forget about the risk of looking older before you have to, the risk of skin cancer, the risk of sunburn, they’re just willing to accept that risk and try and get as dark as possible because they think it might look better,” Rosen says.

Dr. Paul Cohen, a dermatologist at the Rosedale Dermatology Centre and SpaMedica in Toronto, said that “deliberately exposing yourself to excess UV without protection is like playing Russian roulette.”

“We need to be careful about sunscreen use and seeking shade, avoiding midday sun, all those sun-safe behaviours. And this sounds like a giant, giant, dangerous step backwards,” he said.

An American Academy of Dermatology Association study released in May states that 37 per cent of Gen Z participants reported “not knowing the risks of tanning.”

Sixty-four per cent of Gen Z participants also “said they often forget to apply sunscreen.”

In addition, more than a fifth of Gen Z respondents “prioritize getting a tan over protecting their skin,” and 25 per cent say, “it’s worth looking great now even if it means looking worse later.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It [overexposure to the sun] prematurely ages the skin, so something you do that you think is making you look better in the long term will make you look worse,” Cohen said.

1:46 Environment Canada warns of hot summer for the Maritimes

The American Academy of Dermatology Association study also found that only 34 per cent reported believing that “skin cancer prevention is the most important reason to use sunscreen.”

With the escalated temperatures showing no signs of lowering, Rosen said there are ways for Canadians to enjoy the nice weather without damaging their skin, but many are choosing not to take the necessary precautions.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really ignoring or it’s being unaware of the messaging that’s been going on. Just part of it makes me think, ‘Oh my goodness, our messaging hasn’t been effective enough,'” she said.

“But I think partly it’s that people know the message and are choosing to ignore it. They know it, but they’re not letting it change their behaviour.”

Cohen advised that as of right now, Canadians should be wearing “at least” SPF 30.

Farnell also recommended Canadians to wear hats and loose clothing during outdoor activities to ensure “you’re protecting yourself from the sun, but also from the heat all at once.”

Skin cancer diagnoses continue to climb

Melanoma Canada states that the leading cause of melanoma is overexposure to UV radiation from the sun or artificial sources.

Story continues below advertisement

“The rate of melanoma skin cancer is still increasing although this is a largely preventable cancer,” the organization says.

Melanoma Canada also states that “exposed human skin can tan or burn – both are signs of damage to the underlying cells.”

“A burn, in particular, is a marker of extensive damage that normal DNA repair mechanisms may not be able to repair. Sunburn at any age is an indicator of UVR overexposure (generally intermittent exposure) and increases the risk of skin cancer, particularly of melanoma.”

5:25 Ask the Expert: Protect your skin against ultraviolet rays during extreme heat

Cohen also said those under the age of 18 who get sunburnt are “increasing your risk of melanoma significantly.”

“People are a little excited about the sun, but they’re just doing so much damage. And the fact that their unhealthy behaviours are influencing young people is really so much more disturbing,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Cancer Society also said that in 2026, 11,300 people in Canada will be diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer, with 1,250 people in Canada being expected to die from melanoma.

“I think that people really need to do their own research before they engage in any behaviour … just so you can show yourself that this is dangerous, irresponsible behaviour,” Cohen said.

“Once anyone did any bit of research, they’d realize this is really a very dangerous and bad habit to get into.”