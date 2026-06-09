Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Sherry popke
    June 9, 2026 at 10:28 am

    The upper picture is a church and school

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘Significant’ flooding leaves western Manitoba town sandbagging homes, businesses

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 9, 2026 9:52 am
1 min read
Water nears a home in Swan River, Man. on June 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Water nears a home in Swan River, Man. on June 8, 2026. Facebook/Rick Wowchuk
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Manitoba community is filling sandbags to help homes and businesses after it experienced “significant” flooding from a rainstorm on Monday morning.

The Town of Swan River in western Manitoba said in a post late Monday it was asking for volunteers to help.

Swan River’s industrial park and the south end of town are among the areas the town is focusing on for sandbags. The town said in a post the south end saw significant flooding from east of the community.

Rick Wowchuck, the MLA for Swan River, said in a Facebook post late Monday that volunteers, RCMP, conservation officers and firefighters are also sandbagging homes and setting up pumps in the town’s southwest corner. He said it’s due to rising waters from the Roaring River “finding its way down any drainage system across land.”

Sandbags line a home in Swan River, Man. after significant flooding on June 8, 2026. View image in full screen
Sandbags line a home in Swan River, Man. after significant flooding on June 8, 2026. Facebook/Rick Wowchuk

While Swan River is dealing with flooding from the storm, other communities in western Manitoba are without power from Saturday and Sunday storms.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Hydro said Monday night that Minitonas, Virden and Russell are still affected.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Good progress today but damage to our infrastructure is severe and some areas like Minitonas are impossible or unsafe to access,” the Crown corporation said in a post on X.

The corporation said Virden would have 20 customers remain without power overnight, with 16 in Russell and more than 400 in Minitonas.

Minitonas declared a state of local emergency after the heavy rain, and issued a boil water advisory after a loss of water pressure in its distribution system.

Damage includes multiple spans of lines and poles down in more than 100 individual outages across parts of southwest Manitoba and the Parkland area, the corporation added. At its height, approximately 4,000 people were without power Monday morning.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices