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2 comments

  1. Zeke
    August 12, 2026 at 4:59 pm

    She shat out turds smarter than a liberal

  2. mlk818
    August 12, 2026 at 4:59 pm

    She’s moving up on the ladder, now she can be a correspondent/ spokesperson for the real devil. She earned her spurs lying for trump

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U.S. News

Karoline Leavitt to step down as Trump’s White House press secretary

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 12, 2026 3:53 pm
1 min read
FILE - White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. View image in full screen
FILE - White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, the youngest person to hold the role, will leave at month’s end, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday.

Leavitt, 28, just recently returned to the White House after taking a brief leave for the birth of her second child in May.

Leavitt, who served Trump as a press aide during his first go-around in the White House, has been one of the most visible advocates of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement. The Republican president described her as one of his “most trusted aides” in a social media post announcing her departure.

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He said Leavitt “will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect! Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.”

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Leavitt also has a two-year-old son.

“The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary — and that is why I have ultimately made the bittersweet decision to depart the White House and embark on a new chapter in my life,” Leavitt said in a social media post.

Trump did not outline plans for who might replace her in the high-profile role.

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