Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. Benjamin
    October 7, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    That’s why we have second chances. Dose her again.

  2. Rodney Dangerfield
    October 7, 2026 at 12:20 pm

    What happened to firing squads?

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Christa Pike is conscious and speaking after failed execution, lawyers say

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted October 7, 2026 11:32 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Convicted killer Christa Pike ‘conscious, speaking’ after botched execution in Tennessee'
Convicted killer Christa Pike ‘conscious, speaking’ after botched execution in Tennessee
In Tennessee, death row inmate Christa Pike has regained consciousness after her botched execution. Pike's attorneys say she is "conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care.” Pike, who was convicted of the 1995 beating and stabbing death of classmate Colleen Slemmer, was ten to hospital last Wednesday after two lethal injection doses failed to kill her.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Christa Pike, the Tennessee death row inmate who last week survived two rounds of a lethal injection, is conscious and speaking, her lawyers said Wednesday, as they seek to establish what caused her botched execution.

“Against all odds, Christa Pike is conscious, speaking, and continues to receive critical medical care,” lawyers for Pike said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

The 50-year-old’s prognosis remains unclear and, at a minimum, she faces a lengthy recovery, her lawyers added, noting that her arms were burned and blistered from at least seven IV needles used during the execution attempt. She is handcuffed to her hospital bed, they said.

Pike’s lawyers are seeking a court order requiring the state’s prison system to protect and preserve data from the failed execution procedure, including drug lot numbers, needles, execution logs and other records. They are set to appear in court Wednesday to request more information from the Tennessee Department of Correction.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows Christa Pike on Jan. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
This photo, provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction, shows Christa Pike on Jan. 12, 2023. TDOC via AP

Lawyers for the Tennessee attorney general’s office wrote in a court filing Tuesday that the court order is unnecessary because the prison system is “obliged to maintain this evidence in other cases and must assure it is preserved.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They said state officials have taken “the necessary steps to obtain medical care for Pike and ascertain what occurred.”

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced last week that he had ordered “a comprehensive, third-party review to determine exactly what occurred” and that a remaining state execution scheduled for this year will not take place.

Medical and lethal injection experts have theorized about the possibility that a faulty IV line caused the drug —pentobarbital— to disseminate in her tissue rather than enter her bloodstream.

Story continues below advertisement

Pike’s lawyers wrote in their court filing that “apparently at no point did any member of the execution team realize that the IV lines were not correctly placed or that the veins had blown.”

They also referred to prior difficulties with blood draws and needle insertions, as well as concerns expressed by Pike nine months ago, where she warned that her individual physical characteristics, including thrombocytosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, and small veins, “make it sure or very likely that there is a substantial risk that she will experience unnecessary and superadded pain and suffering, terror, and disgrace,” suggesting that her execution would result in “cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the Tennessee and United States Constitutions.”

Pike had argued that the execution protocols were unconstitutional because they did not account for the provision of medical care, or the resuscitation of a prisoner in the event of a failed execution.

Her concerns were “laughed off, scoffed at, and dismissed,” the court filing says.

The update on her health comes a week after it was reported that the execution had failed and that she could be heard wailing and complaining of pain and pressure in her arm by witnesses to the procedure.

After receiving the drugs, she was taken by ambulance to a Tennessee hospital.

Pike was sentenced to death for a murder she committed at 18 and would have been the first woman to be executed in Tennessee in 200 years.

Story continues below advertisement

A Tennessee appeals court initially halted the lethal injection an hour before it was scheduled to begin on Sept. 30; later in the day, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned that stay, permitting the execution to go ahead.

— with files from the Associated Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices