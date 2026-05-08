Stay away from rodents, Canada’s top doctor says on hantavirus precautions

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While the risk of wide transmission of the new hantavirus strain in Canada is “low,” Canada’s top doctor is asking Canadians to stay away from rodents to reduce the risk of infection.

Hantaviruses are a type of infection that affect rodents and can sometimes spread to humans, said Dr. Joss Reimer, Canada’s chief public health officer.

“The overall risk to the general population in connection with this outbreak of the hantavirus is low,” she said.

In April, a hantavirus infection broke out on Dutch cruise ship MV Hondius.

In total, there are 10 Canadians who are suspected to have been in contact with the virus, including six in Canada and four on the cruise ship, PHAC said.

The federal government says three people with connections to the cruise are isolating at home in Ontario and Quebec, but they aren’t showing symptoms.

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In addition, public health investigations are also underway by local authorities regarding three additional Canadians, two in Alberta and one in Ontario, Reimer said.

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“I want to be clear that there is no evidence that asymptomatic individuals can spread hantavirus to others,” she added.

Humans can inhale virus particles from rodent urine, droppings or saliva that have been released into the air, she said.

Onward spread within Canada is not expected, “even if an infected individual were to arrive here.”

“To reduce the risk of infection from all types of hantavirus, we advise people to stay away from rodents and safely clean and disinfect areas contaminated by rodents,” Dr. Reimer said.

The species of hantavirus in this outbreak is the Andes virus, which is the only species of hantavirus known to cause limited human to human transmission, Dr. Reimer said.

“The Andes virus is found in South America. It is not found in Canada. At this point in the investigation, it is believed that the first case may have been exposed while traveling in South America before boarding the ship,” she added.

1:56 Hantavirus: What to know about the Andes strain

“The risk remains low, and we are doing everything possible to reduce the risk of transmission,” Health Minister Marjorie Michel said in a social media post.

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In North America five rodents are know to carry hantaviruses – deer mouse, cotton rat, rice rate, white-footed mouse and red-backed vole.

Consular officials are on their way to the Canary Islands to meet with four Canadians on board a deadly hantavirus-stricken cruise ship.

The World Health Organization has said it has received reports of eight cases, including three deaths, from the outbreak of the rodent-borne Andes virus on the MV Hondius.

They say that while more cases are possible in the coming weeks, hantaviruses do not spread easily between people, and the outbreak will likely not turn into an epidemic.

— with files from Canadian Press