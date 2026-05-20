SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Librals suck
    May 20, 2026 at 5:13 pm

    Of course ! Canada would .and will be first hit with abola and any other deaseas because all the millions of immigrants ariving day and night .thanks assholes !!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario tests possible Ebola case after East Africa travel, no confirmations

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 20, 2026 5:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Global risk of Ebola outbreak spreading remains low, WHO says'
Health Matters: Global risk of Ebola outbreak spreading remains low, WHO says
WATCH: Health Matters: Global risk of Ebola outbreak spreading remains low, WHO says
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario health officials say a patient is being assessed in hospital for possible infectious diseases, including Ebola virus, following recent travel to East Africa.

In a statement sent to Global News, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health said testing is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution” and in line with established clinical protocols.

Officials emphasized that all appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been implemented. “There are currently no confirmed cases of Ebola in Ontario,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are several factors that “warrant serious concern about the potential for further spread and further deaths.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Beyond the confirmed Ebola cases, there are almost 600 suspected cases and 139 suspected deaths. We expect those numbers to keep increasing, given the amount of time the virus was circulating before the outbreak was detected,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said 51 cases have been confirmed in Congo’s northern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, “although we know the scale of the epidemic is much larger.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola disease outbreak caused by a rare virus in Congo and Uganda a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday.

Public health authorities stress that Ebola does not spread easily and that strict hospital protocols are designed to prevent transmission while investigations are underway.

–with files from Katie Scott 

Click to play video: 'WHO head fears Ebola outbreak being underestimated'
WHO head fears Ebola outbreak being underestimated

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices