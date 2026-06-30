Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Canada approves 1st generic semaglutide shot for weight loss

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2026 7:18 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Generic semaglutide vs name brand. What’s the difference?'
Generic semaglutide vs name brand. What’s the difference?
RELATED: Generic semaglutide vs name brand. What's the difference? – May 22, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Health Canada has approved the first generic semaglutide injection for weight loss.

The product from the Canadian company Apotex is known as Svemia and is a generic version of the brand-name drug Wegovy from Denmark’s Novo Nordisk.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Health Canada says Svemia is for the once-weekly treatment of people 12 and over, as a supplement to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management.

It’s the third generic semaglutide product approved by the department, though the first two were authorized for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes in adults.

Generic versions of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic by India-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Apotex were approved earlier this year.

Health Canada says it’s reviewing six other submissions for generic semaglutide from different companies and expects to make more decisions in the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices