Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


1 comment

  1. Kenneth MacVicar
    May 15, 2026 at 2:38 pm

    Ridiculous I bought bread weekly for this 20 year period, which accounts to $1.50 per loaf times 52 loafs per year times 20 years. That’s over $1500 dollars not $49. Government services and rule of law are severely lacking in Canada!!

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Payouts are hitting Canadian bank accounts in bread price-fixing settlement

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 15, 2026 1:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian shoppers wary of grocers after bread price-fixing settlement'
Canadian shoppers wary of grocers after bread price-fixing settlement
With Dec. 12, 2025, being the final day for Canadians to sign up to receive a payout following a class-action lawsuit over bread price fixing, shoppers remain frustrated this ever happened in the first place. As Justin Sibbet reports, it may be the end of the lawsuit, but the impact will remain – Dec 12, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The payout process has begun for those who processed a claim in a $500-million settlement for a class-action lawsuit stemming from the alleged industry-wide price fixing of bread.

The settlement was reached in July 2024 and included a combined $404 million to be paid by Loblaw and George Weston Ltd. The remaining $96 million is accounted for through a gift card program Loblaw announced in 2017.

“Payments are being issued on a rolling basis and not all claimants will receive payment at the same time,” the claim’s website states. “The amount you receive will depend on whether or not you previously received a $25 Loblaw card from the Loblaw Card Program.”

“If you did not participate in the Loblaw Card Program you will be paid $49.11. If you participated in the Loblaw Card Program you will be paid $24.11.”

Story continues below advertisement

The website also notes that “the amount payable to claimants who chose to receive their payment by cheque will be reduced by two dollars.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The claims process came to an end as of Dec. 12, 2025. Those who were eligible for a piece of the settlement had to have purchased packaged bread for personal use or for resale between January 2001 and December 2021.

Click to play video: 'Judge approves $500M settlement in Loblaw, parent company bread-fixing case'
Judge approves $500M settlement in Loblaw, parent company bread-fixing case

Compensation could have been claimed for bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan, English muffins, wraps, pitas and tortillas, according to the claim’s website. Proof of purchase was not required.

The plaintiffs accused the companies of participating in a 14-year industry-wide price-fixing conspiracy between 2001 and 2015, leading to an artificial increase in packaged bread prices. This included Metro, Sobeys, Walmart Canada, Canada Bread and Giant Tiger.

Story continues below advertisement

The Competition Bureau began investigating alleged bread price fixing in January 2016. Weston Foods and Loblaw, both subsidiaries of George Weston at the time, had previously admitted to their participation in an “industry-wide price-fixing arrangement” and received immunity from prosecution in exchange for co-operating.

At least $1.50 was added to the price of a loaf of bread, the bureau alleged in court documents in 2018.

In June 2023, Canada Bread was fined $50 million after pleading guilty to four counts of price fixing bread products under the Competition Act. The Competition Bureau called it the highest price-fixing fine ever imposed by a Canadian court.

In a written decision, Judge Ed Morgan says the $500-million settlement is excellent, fair and in the best interest of class members.

– With files from Uday Rana

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices