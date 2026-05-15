Payouts are hitting Canadian bank accounts in bread price-fixing settlement

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The payout process has begun for those who processed a claim in a $500-million settlement for a class-action lawsuit stemming from the alleged industry-wide price fixing of bread.

The settlement was reached in July 2024 and included a combined $404 million to be paid by Loblaw and George Weston Ltd. The remaining $96 million is accounted for through a gift card program Loblaw announced in 2017.

“Payments are being issued on a rolling basis and not all claimants will receive payment at the same time,” the claim’s website states. “The amount you receive will depend on whether or not you previously received a $25 Loblaw card from the Loblaw Card Program.”

“If you did not participate in the Loblaw Card Program you will be paid $49.11. If you participated in the Loblaw Card Program you will be paid $24.11.”

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The website also notes that “the amount payable to claimants who chose to receive their payment by cheque will be reduced by two dollars.”

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The claims process came to an end as of Dec. 12, 2025. Those who were eligible for a piece of the settlement had to have purchased packaged bread for personal use or for resale between January 2001 and December 2021.

2:09 Judge approves $500M settlement in Loblaw, parent company bread-fixing case

Compensation could have been claimed for bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan, English muffins, wraps, pitas and tortillas, according to the claim’s website. Proof of purchase was not required.

The plaintiffs accused the companies of participating in a 14-year industry-wide price-fixing conspiracy between 2001 and 2015, leading to an artificial increase in packaged bread prices. This included Metro, Sobeys, Walmart Canada, Canada Bread and Giant Tiger.

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The Competition Bureau began investigating alleged bread price fixing in January 2016. Weston Foods and Loblaw, both subsidiaries of George Weston at the time, had previously admitted to their participation in an “industry-wide price-fixing arrangement” and received immunity from prosecution in exchange for co-operating.

At least $1.50 was added to the price of a loaf of bread, the bureau alleged in court documents in 2018.

In June 2023, Canada Bread was fined $50 million after pleading guilty to four counts of price fixing bread products under the Competition Act. The Competition Bureau called it the highest price-fixing fine ever imposed by a Canadian court.

In a written decision, Judge Ed Morgan says the $500-million settlement is excellent, fair and in the best interest of class members.

– With files from Uday Rana