Want extra dough? Bread price fixing compensation deadline is almost here

Friday is the last chance Canadians will get to claim a share in a $500-million settlement for a class-action lawsuit stemming from the alleged industry-wide price fixing of bread.

The claims process, which started in September, comes to an end on Friday.

The settlement was reached last year and includes a combined $404 million to be paid by Loblaw and its parent company George Weston Ltd.

The remaining $96 million is accounted for through a gift card program Loblaw announced in 2017.

To claim compensation, eligible Canadian residents who purchased packaged bread for personal use between Jan. 1, 2001 and Dec. 31, 2021 must submit a completed claim form by Dec. 12.

Compensation can be claimed for bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan, English muffins, wraps, pitas and tortillas, the claim’s website says.

Proof of purchase is not required.

Forms can be found online at Canadian Bread Settlement website for those residing anywhere in Canada outside of Quebec as of Dec. 31, 2021, and at Quebec Bread Settlement website for those living within that province on that date.

Customers who bought bread between January 2001 and December 2021 and did not previously take a gift card from Loblaw will eventually receive up to $25.

The claims website says processing accurate claims may take time and, typically, such claims are distributed six to 12 months after the claim filing deadline has elapsed.

Minors will not be able to make compensation claims. The settlement administrator will determine a claimant’s eligibility and the compensation payable if the claim is approved.

Customers can submit a claim for compensation under the settlement even if they participated in the Loblaw Card Program, although they will only be paid an incremental amount if there are sufficient settlement funds available.

The settlement ends one chapter in the saga that has also lobbed allegations at other large grocers, including Metro, Sobeys, Walmart Canada, Canada Bread and Giant Tiger.

The plaintiffs accused the companies of participating in a 14-year industry-wide price-fixing conspiracy between 2001 and 2015 leading to an artificial increase in packaged bread prices.

The Competition Bureau began investigating alleged bread price-fixing in January 2016. Weston Foods and Loblaw, both subsidiaries of George Weston at the time, had previously admitted their participation in an “industry-wide price-fixing arrangement” and received immunity from prosecution in exchange for co-operating.

At least $1.50 was added to the price of a loaf of bread, the bureau alleged in court documents in 2018.

In June 2023, Canada Bread was fined $50 million after pleading guilty to four counts of price-fixing bread products under the Competition Act. The Competition Bureau called it the highest price-fixing fine ever imposed by a Canadian court.

–with files from Canadian Press