Trump says U.S. blockade on Strait of Hormuz ‘will now be lifted’

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U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. blockade on the Strait of Hormuz “will now be lifted” after a proposed agreement with Iran has been reached.

The agreement described by Trump assumes Iran must meet the terms set by the U.S. This includes Iran allowing for safe passage of all marine traffic through the narrow shipping channel in the Persian Gulf region.

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“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” Trump said in a social media post.

“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!'”

The Strait of Hormuz has been a focal point of the Middle East conflict since fighting began at the end of February. The choke point sees about a fifth of the world’s crude oil supply, in addition to fertilizer, natural gas and other resources vital to global economies — including Canada.

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