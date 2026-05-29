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  1. Anonymous
    May 29, 2026 at 11:38 am

    It’ll be blocked again by Monday.

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Canada

Trump says U.S. blockade on Strait of Hormuz ‘will now be lifted’

By Ariel Rabinovitch Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 11:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '“This is not a real estate negotiation”: US-Iran peace deal remains elusive'
“This is not a real estate negotiation”: US-Iran peace deal remains elusive
Bringing together his closest advisors to try to put an end to the war in Iran that he started three months ago, U.S. President Donald Trump is firmly entrenched in his position that this conflict has brought Iran to its knees. Claiming that he’s not in a rush, the politics of this war has left the president to express an eagerness to find an exit. And Iran’s media is trying to lend an assist, saying an agreement appears to be within an arm’s length, which it says includes the withdrawal of American military forces around Iran, an end to the naval blockade, and leaving control of the Strait of Hormuz to a joint Omanian-Iranian effort. Global’s Reggie Cecchini reports.
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U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. blockade on the Strait of Hormuz “will now be lifted” after a proposed agreement with Iran has been reached.

The agreement described by Trump assumes Iran must meet the terms set by the U.S. This includes Iran allowing for safe passage of all marine traffic through the narrow shipping channel in the Persian Gulf region.

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“Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” Trump said in a social media post.

“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!'”

The Strait of Hormuz has been a focal point of the Middle East conflict since fighting began at the end of February. The choke point sees about a fifth of the world’s crude oil supply, in addition to fertilizer, natural gas and other resources vital to global economies — including Canada.

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