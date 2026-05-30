Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings, special statement for B.C., and Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2026 3:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Officials on flood watch in Rockies'
Officials on flood watch in Rockies
RELATED: Officials on flood watch in Rockies.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and a special weather statement for a swath of Alberta and British Columbia.

The weather agency says between 50 millimetres and 100 millimetres of rain is set to pour from Saturday until Wednesday from Fort McMurray in Alberta’s northeast to Lethbridge in the south.

It says water will likely pool on roads and locals should look out for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

In B.C., the agency says in a special weather statement that up to 80 millimetres of rainfall will pour over the roughly next five days in the province’s southeastern Kootenay region.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“A potent Alberta low pressure system will bring moderate to heavy rain to southeastern B.C. this weekend and into early next week,” the Saturday statement said.

“Currently, there is still uncertainty associated with the exact track of this system, and rainfall amounts will vary greatly across southeastern B.C. …There is an elevated risk of flooding, landslides and washouts from heavy rain, and rain on snow in the mountains.”

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. government says in a social media post that multiple communities in the region are under an evacuation alert.

“High water levels can pose a threat to life & safety. Impacted residents must be ready to leave on short notice,” the post said.

A number of rivers in the region as well as in surrounding areas are also under flood warnings and watches.

Back in Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith told her provincewide radio show on Saturday that her government is ready to help communities facing flood risk, which she says isn’t at the same level as it was in 2013.

Thousands of people across southern Alberta had to leave their homes and hundreds of buildings were affected due to significant flooding that year.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices