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5 comments

  1. WT
    May 28, 2026 at 3:41 pm

    At last, common sense prevails.

  2. JV
    May 28, 2026 at 3:32 pm

    They were never going after private land in the first place. It’s all just misinformation being spread by a bunch of racist Conservatives. This isn’t a win or a loss for anyone. Just a bunch of showboating by the Conservatives to appease their racist fan base. Nothing more nothing less

  3. S Armstrong
    May 28, 2026 at 3:23 pm

    Hooray for one return to sanity!

  4. alfred mannion
    May 28, 2026 at 2:51 pm

    about bloody time

  5. Wilson
    May 28, 2026 at 2:45 pm

    Finally some common sense.

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Politics

Aboriginal title can’t be declared over private land, Supreme Court of Canada rules

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2026 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Richmond mayor asks Cowichan First Nation to put its private property assurances in writing'
Richmond mayor asks Cowichan First Nation to put its private property assurances in writing
Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie has written a letter to the Cowichan Tribes asking it to renounce, in a form that is legally binding, any claim to private property in Richmond. Paul Johnson reports – Apr 2, 2026
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The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a ruling that Aboriginal title cannot be declared over private land, in a decision the federal government says will have an impact on the Cowichan Tribes case in British Columbia.

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The refusal by Canada’s High Court to hear a First Nation’s appeal against the decision in New Brunswick is in contrast to the landmark Cowichan ruling by B.C.’s Supreme Court that has cast doubt on the primacy of private property rights.

The Crown-Indigenous Relations Department says the ruling will inform arguments in other cases, including Cowichan, adding that “private property rights are fundamental.”

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