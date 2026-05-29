Saskatoon riverboat suspends trips, wants answers on low river levels

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Saskatoon’s landmark riverboat is being left high and dry again this year – and its new owner isn’t happy with the province.

“We were under the impression that everything was good to go,” Stephanie Simonot of the Prairie Lily said Thursday.

“We would have waited if we would’ve known that (the Water Security Agency) had any intention of turning (the water) back down.”

Simonot said she was not notified when the Water Security Agency reduced flows over the weekend from Lake Diefenbaker into the South Saskatchewan River, which runs through the province’s largest city.

The reduction has prevented the boat from going out on cruises, forcing the company to cancel excursions into next week. Ticket sales have also been suspended until June 18, or to when there’s enough water.

1:40 Saskatchewan riverboat docked indefinitely due to low water levels, sand buildup

Ownership of the 119-passenger vessel changed hands this year after its former owners, Mike and Joan Steckhan, decided to sell.

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The attraction, popular among locals and visitors, is going into its 14th year. Dockside services will continue should the boat be forced to stay put, Simonot said.

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The Water Security Agency didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mike Steckhan, who continues to work as the boat’s senior captain, said the reduction in flows came at a particularly bad time.

He said customers were aboard when he noticed water levels drop. Had they sunk further, they would have been stuck in the middle of the river. Silt could also have entered the engines, he said.

“I think the (Water Security Agency) simply dropped the ball about sending out forecasts,” he said. “Even if they tell us bad news, just tell us.”

Last year, hot and dry conditions caused water levels to fall, keeping the riverboat ashore.

Steckhan had argued the Water Security Agency should have released more water from Lake Diefenbaker to flush out the river to keep the ecosystem healthy.

The agency had declined to do so, saying a flush wasn’t the best use of the resource.

Steckhan said Thursday a flush is still needed – and he’s optimistic the water will return to high levels in the coming weeks.

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The agency’s website says inflows into Lake Diefenbaker are expected to increase next week due to more mountain snowmelt entering the lake.

It says outflows will be re-evaluated next week.

1:07 The Prairie Lily riverboat is set to reopen for business on Canada Day in Saskatoon

“Water flows are recovering after the last five years,” Steckhan said. “If we get a good flush now, they could leave it at minimal flows for the next three or four years.”

Kim Breckner, an Opposition NDP member in Saskatoon, said the province should have properly communicated with the Prairie Lily.

“When water levels are changed without proper notice, it impacts workers, tourism operators, local businesses and families who rely on Saskatchewan’s river economy,” Breckner said in a statement.

“Leadership is not about reacting after the damage is done.”