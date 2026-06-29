Heat waves are dangerous for pets. Here’s how you could keep them cool

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The mercury is expected to soar across the country with large swathes of Canada facing a heat wave this week. But it’s not just humans who feel the heat — your pets can struggle with the temperatures, too.

Environment Canada on Monday issued heat alerts for parts of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

A special weather statement for southwestern Quebec and eastern Ontario, spanning a region from Ottawa to Montreal, says daytime temperatures could soar as high as 33 C while parts of southwestern Ontario could touch temperatures as high as 36 C and humidex values of 45.

Here’s how you can help your pets keep cool.

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Should you walk your dog during a heat wave?

As temperatures soar this week, some experts say avoiding any outdoor activities during the day, when temperatures are typically at their highest, can help keep your pets cool.

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“If we have dogs, we want them to walk during the coolest parts of the day, such as early morning or later in the evening, and avoid strenuous activity during the peak heat,” said Lucas Solowey, spokesperson for the Toronto Humane Society.

Walking on hot pavement when the sun is shining during a heat wave can also hurt their paws, he said, adding that wearing paw coverings can help insulate your pets from heat damage.

“If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for their paws,” Solowey said.

Do your pets need air conditioning?

While all animals need rest during the summer months, dog owners should take extra care, said Dr. Shane Bateman, a professor in the University of Guelph’s Department of Clinical Studies and an emergency and critical care specialist at the Ontario Veterinary College.

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“Because dogs lack sweat glands, they pant to cool themselves. Their lungs contain many blood vessels, so rapid panting cools their blood, but if the air around them isn’t cold enough, panting can instead contribute to overheating,” he said.

For pets in the house, like cats, birds or rabbits, it can help to keep your space cool.

“We suggest staying inside with the air conditioning or fans on. Keep them entertained with puzzle feeders, activities, training, lots of treats,” Solowey said.

Frozen treats for pets?

Having frozen treats in the freezer for your pets could also help in the hottest parts of the day, said Blair Budgell at the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

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“My cat loves an ice cube, so we’ll give him frozen cubes that have beef broth in them. It encourages him to drink that much more,” she said.

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If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, using interior heat-resistant blinds, curtains or anything to block solar radiation from coming in through windows can also help, according to the Intact Centre for Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo.

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Don’t leave pets in your car

Leaving your pet in the car can get deadly quickly in the summer months, Budgell said.

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As the summer heats up, the group has launched a ‘No Hot Pets’ campaign.

“We’re focusing on the dangers of leaving your pets in a vehicle during this time. Lots of people will say, ‘Oh, I’ve left the door or the window cracked open or I left the air conditioning on,’ but these are not valid excuses for leaving your animal in the car. They can heat up so quickly,” she said.

Leaving your pet in a hot car can be very risky, Bateman said.

“Dogs have an inherent desire to please their owner, and it can sometimes supersede their own self-preservation,” he added.

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How to check for overheating

If an animal is panting excessively or appears listless, it may be overheating, Bludgell said.

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“You know that excessive pant that dogs do where they almost look frantic while they’re doing it? Get them inside (if you see it). Outside time is done. Even if they’re a dog that loves to be outside, it’s not the right time,” she said.

Certain types of dogs are more at risk than others, Bateman said.

“Short-snouted dogs, such as pugs and bulldogs, are at the highest risk, since they can’t pull air in deeply enough, he said, adding that larger and hairier dogs also have a high risk as they can quickly overheat.

If the dog appears to overheat, Bateman says you should spray their body and neck with cool or tepid water and place them in front of a fan or in a stiff breeze. This can help them quickly lose heat through evaporation.

“If your dog is not distressed and enjoys water, place them in water up to their mid-torso. Splash water on their body and neck,” he said.

However, if the animal exhibits some extreme heat symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea or if it appears dull or unresponsive, it may be time to see a vet immediately, he added.

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How much water should pets drink?

The most basic thing you can do for your pet in a heat wave is ensure you have a fresh, clean bowl of water available for each pet in your household in an accessible location, according to the University of Guelph’s pet hydration guide.

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The amount of water a pet needs in any given day can depend on species and body weight and whether they consume dry or wet food, the guide adds.

Generally, dogs require 60-80 ml of water per kg of body weight and cats require 40-60 ml of water per kg of body weight. This means a small dog that’s about two kilograms in weight would need between 120 and 160 ml of water in a day, while a cat of the same weight would need between 80 and 120 ml.

A cat that’s around eight kilograms in weight would need around 320-480 ml, while a dog of the same weight would need 480-640 ml.

While it is best practice to give them cool water, warm water is safe to give when cold water is not available. Dogs and cats can both consume pure fruit juice and coconut water, as long as it isn’t grape juice since grapes are poisonous to both.

“You should never offer your pet sugary, processed fruit juices, caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, and sports drinks such as Gatorade and Powerade,” it adds.

While ice cubes made of clean water can be safely consumed, they should not have been immersed in any alcoholic beverage, it adds. It is also best not to give larger-sized ice cubes to smaller animals since they may pose a choking hazard.

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“Furthermore, your pet should always be supervised while ice cubes are being offered to prevent choking. If your pet does not enjoy ice cubes, another safe alternative that will cool them off is frozen carrots,” the guide says.

However, it is not advisable to give them ice cubes if the pet is suffering from a heat stroke, the guide said. Instead, you should cool them down using cool, water-soaked cloths, fans and air conditioning and call your vet immediately.

You can bring a cat to water but making it drink may be a harder task.

Cats that are averse to water may be at an additional risk of becoming dehydrated and susceptible to medical conditions such as urinary crystals or stones, the guide says.

“The easiest way to increase your cat’s water intake is to feed your cat wet food or to add additional water to their wet or dry food,” it says.

You may also find it beneficial to invest in a cat fountain or to leave the tap running on a light drip during the day, as some cats prefer running water over still water, it adds.

Adding low-sodium tuna juice, clam juice or chicken broth to your cat’s water can also help.