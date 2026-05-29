Mama black bear killed in Golden Ears park for aggressive behaviour, conservation says

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The B.C. Conservation Service says it killed a sow black bear in Golden Ears Provincial Park after it was seen displaying aggressive behaviour.

Late on Thursday, BC Parks employees called officers to the park in Maple Ridge.

They said the bear had an “extensive conflict history” in the park and showed no fear of people. The bear had also reportedly broken into numerous vehicles to access food and entered a tent and multiple campsites to get to food.

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The bear had two cubs, which were captured on Thursday, tranquilized and assessed.

The cubs were transported to Critter Care Wildlife Society in Langley.

“We recognize this incident and response may be distressing for people. Dispatching any bear is not the outcome we want,” Insp. Simon Gravel with the Conservation Officer Service said in an online statement.

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“This bear learned to associate people with food and its behaviour was escalating. All options were exhausted and unfortunately, dispatching was the only outcome to keep people safe.”