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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 11, 2026 at 2:34 pm

    The data centre is being built with a closed loop cooling system and the data centre is going to use about as much water as a golf course. Generating capacity is being built to accommodate the power requirements. And this guy is going to run around raising a fuss about non issues

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Alberta man plans to protest AI data centres as province announces town halls

By Fakiha Baig The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2026 2:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns over AI data centres increase in Canada'
Concerns over AI data centres increase in Canada
The debate over AI date centres continues to be a hot-button topic in the country with local governments temporarily pushing back on them and coast to coast protests being held against the facilities. Global's Jazan Grewal speaks with Mohit Rajhans, AI expert with thinkstart.ca, about the controversy surrounding them – Aug 3, 2026
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A man leading a movement against artificial intelligence data centres in Alberta says provincial officials can expect to get an earful at an upcoming town hall.

Ben Baril says he and other protesters will be at an Aug. 20 hearing in Sturgeon County to tell Premier Danielle Smith’s government that true public consultation would be to halt the projects until concerns are addressed.

Alberta has already said the tech giant Meta is building a massive facility in the county, north of Edmonton, and several other AI data centres are in the works across the province.

Click to play video: 'Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres'
Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres
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Baril says he’s concerned about the impact the centres will have on the climate, as well as the province’s water supply and electricity grid.

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The town hall in Sturgeon County is one of four the province will host, with the first one scheduled for Aug. 19 in the central Alberta town of Ponoka.

Technology Minister Nate Glubish is hosting the events, and says Albertans deserve real answers on what these new infrastructure investments mean for them.

Click to play video: 'Poll reveals AI data centre worries as Alberta encourages investment'
Poll reveals AI data centre worries as Alberta encourages investment

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