Canadian Armed Forces testing drones with manufacturers Wednesday

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The Canadian Armed Forces is holding an event today with Canadian drone manufacturers to test their platforms in real-world scenarios.

The event, called the RED COBALT Uncrewed Systems Accelerator, is being held at a NATO test centre in the Ottawa Valley set up for testing cutting-edge technologies.

The federal government is looking to quickly adopt more drones as the technology develops rapidly and becomes more important in modern warfare.

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Lt.-Gen. Darcy Molstad, commander of the Canadian Joint Forces Command, says this is an example of how the military must do business with industry to innovate swiftly.

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He says this kind of event puts military drone operators and industry experts developing the platforms in direct contact to discuss how they’re being developed.

Molstad is co-ordinating the Canadian Armed Forces’ efforts to identify the types and mix of new uncrewed platforms the military will need, like the kinds of lower-cost drones that have been deployed in the Ukraine war.