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2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    August 12, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Are they testing drones so they can send them all the Ukraine?

  2. Mark
    August 12, 2026 at 8:41 am

    The Canadian military is being rebuilt thanks to Carney. After the dark Harper days, where military spending dropped to 1% of GDP, Trudeau raised it to 1.4% and Carney raised it to 2%. The conservatives have proven not to care about the military, cutting spending to the bone. Shameless!

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Canada

Canadian Armed Forces testing drones with manufacturers Wednesday

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2026 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Feds to build drone research facility in Quebec'
Feds to build drone research facility in Quebec
Defence Minister David McGuinty announced plans to build a facility in Mirabel, Que., for military drone research on Tuesday. A group of 30 organizations will get nearly $30 million over the next two years to establish and operate the program. McGuinty says the hub is aimed at developing and strengthening defence capabilities, adding that drones are changing the way modern militaries operate – Jul 14, 2026
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The Canadian Armed Forces is holding an event today with Canadian drone manufacturers to test their platforms in real-world scenarios.

The event, called the RED COBALT Uncrewed Systems Accelerator, is being held at a NATO test centre in the Ottawa Valley set up for testing cutting-edge technologies.

The federal government is looking to quickly adopt more drones as the technology develops rapidly and becomes more important in modern warfare.

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Lt.-Gen. Darcy Molstad, commander of the Canadian Joint Forces Command, says this is an example of how the military must do business with industry to innovate swiftly.

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He says this kind of event puts military drone operators and industry experts developing the platforms in direct contact to discuss how they’re being developed.

Molstad is co-ordinating the Canadian Armed Forces’ efforts to identify the types and mix of new uncrewed platforms the military will need, like the kinds of lower-cost drones that have been deployed in the Ukraine war.

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