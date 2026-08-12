London-area animal rescue faces $200K bill after cats seized by province

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A southwestern Ontario city’s animal shelter is facing an uncertain future after the province’s animal welfare service (PAWS) issued it a bill nearing $200,000.

The Saving Animals’ Lives Together animal shelter based in St. Thomas, Ont., says it received a statement of account from PAWS earlier this week. They were billed $198,156.28 for costs to remove almost 60 cats from the rescue’s care.

According to the statement viewed by Global News, the costs came from veterinary and boarding for the felines. A total of $125,640.50 were from veterinary costs, with boarding at $72,524.78.

“Have you ever been hit by a two-by-four,” said Bonnie Smith with SALT. “I figured it would be around $200,000. I don’t know, I just figured because when they came in the way they did and so gung-ho, it’s like, ‘We got to shut this person down.”

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Smith said they received the statement Monday.

In May, when PAWS inspected the facility, there were approximately 140 cats being housed.

A short time later, SALT received notice a complaint had been made, though Smith said they were not told who made it or what it was regarding.

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PAWS assigned a shelter vet, then transferred multiple cats to the Toronto Humane Society. The organization confirmed to Global News it received 41 cats, but would not comment further as it’s an active provincial investigation.

A short time later another approximately 66 cats were removed. The rescue was later told 17 were euthanized without the organization’s consent.

“It was so heartbreaking, so heartbreaking,” she said. “The whole staff, everybody, was just in tears.”

The entire cost, due to section 35 of the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act of 2019, falls on SALT. The payment is due Aug. 25.

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“Owners or custodians are responsible for the costs associated with Provincial Animal Welfare Services removing distressed animals from their facility to protect the animal’s safety and welfare,” said Brent Ross, a spokesperson in the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

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In an email to Global News, Ross said if the statement of account is not paid or appealed by the deadline, the animal or animals become property of the Crown.

No further information was provided as Ross said the matter remains under investigation.

With such a hefty bill, Smith said she’s working on various options including a fundraiser.

“We’re at the mercy of compassionate people who care about animals to help us,” said Smith, adding they may get another invoice.

The statement of account noted the chief animal welfare inspector may issue one or more additional statements of account for further costs of care for the listed animals.

Smith said she also plans to put in an appeal to the statement to the Animal Care Review Board.