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1 comment

  1. Warren S
    August 12, 2026 at 8:29 pm

    De-ethanizer used in natural gas processing = Good
    A computer for a data center = Bad
    🙄

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Canada

Massive, slow-moving load may cause central Alberta traffic delays

By Mikayla Pohl Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 7:04 pm
1 min read
A massive de-ethanizer used in natural gas processing is on the move through central Alberta this week. View image in full screen
A massive de-ethanizer used in natural gas processing is on the move through central Alberta this week. Alberta Government / Supplied
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A large, slow-moving load may cause driving delays in central Alberta for two days starting in Dacro at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to the province.

The de-ethanizer load, used in natural gas processing, can travel at a maximum speed of 30 km/h and will move between Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

It will travel with guide vehicles and be carried by trailers with 448 wheels, said the provincial government in a release.

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The 1.65-million-pound load will use the entire width of the highway including the shoulder at 7.7 metres wide, 10.5 metres high, and 96.6 metres long.

The province provided the load’s route through central Alberta:

Day 1 Aug. 12 (11 p.m. night move)

  • Exit from 9325 51 Avenue NW, Edmonton
  • 51 Avenue NW eastbound
  • Roper Road NW eastbound
  • 75 Street NW southbound
  • Whitemud Drive NW eastbound counterflow
  • Highway 216 southbound counterflow
  • Highway 14 eastbound counterflow
  • Highway 14 eastbound, ramp at Highway 21
  • Stage on east side of Highway 21 (5 a.m.)

Day 2 Aug. 13 (off duty)

Day 3 Aug. 14 (2 a.m. day move)

  • Highway 14 eastbound
  • Highway 834 northbound
  • Highway 15 westbound
  • Range Road 220 northbound
  • West into site (DOW) (noon)

For up-to-date road information and traffic delays call 511.

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