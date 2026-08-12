Massive, slow-moving load may cause central Alberta traffic delays

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A large, slow-moving load may cause driving delays in central Alberta for two days starting in Dacro at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, according to the province.

The de-ethanizer load, used in natural gas processing, can travel at a maximum speed of 30 km/h and will move between Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan.

It will travel with guide vehicles and be carried by trailers with 448 wheels, said the provincial government in a release.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 1.65-million-pound load will use the entire width of the highway including the shoulder at 7.7 metres wide, 10.5 metres high, and 96.6 metres long.

The province provided the load’s route through central Alberta:

Day 1 Aug. 12 (11 p.m. night move)

Exit from 9325 51 Avenue NW, Edmonton

51 Avenue NW eastbound

Roper Road NW eastbound

75 Street NW southbound

Whitemud Drive NW eastbound counterflow

Highway 216 southbound counterflow

Highway 14 eastbound counterflow

Highway 14 eastbound, ramp at Highway 21

Stage on east side of Highway 21 (5 a.m.)

Day 2 Aug. 13 (off duty)

Day 3 Aug. 14 (2 a.m. day move)

Highway 14 eastbound

Highway 834 northbound

Highway 15 westbound

Range Road 220 northbound

West into site (DOW) (noon)

For up-to-date road information and traffic delays call 511.