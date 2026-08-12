4-year-old who died described by mother as ‘angel who never hurt anybody’

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The mother of the four-year-old girl who died in Manitoba said she will remember her daughter as an “angel who never hurt anybody, not even her own little sisters.”

Her four-year-old daughter was said to be in medical distress when the Manitoba First Nation Police Service arrived at a home at Long Plain First Nation Sunday morning. Despite the best efforts of emergency services and police, the girl died, the RCMP said.

The girls were not staying at their mother’s home during the incident. Their mother explained the three were being cared for by Manitoba Child and Family Services. Global News is not naming the mother in order to protect the children’s identities.

“She was supposed to turn five this month and then go to school, which she would have been loving so much,” the mother said.

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She spoke with Global News from the hospital, where she was with her two younger daughters, who were also found injured when police arrived Sunday.

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She said she wishes she could be “woken up from this bad dream.”

Her younger daughters, aged one and two, are now in stable condition.

One of the toddlers was described as being in serious condition when the Manitoba RCMP initially responded to the home where her daughters were on Sunday morning, according to a Tuesday news release.

“They’re eating solid foods, but still have a tube to help them,” their mother said.

Manitoba RCMP told Global News no updates could be shared with the media in response to a request for new or additional information on Wednesday.

Global News reached out to Manitoba Child and Family Services for a comment. None was received at the time of publication.

In a statement emailed to the outlet Tuesday, Manitoba’s Minister of Families Nahanni Fontaine said she is “deeply saddened by the tragic death of this young child.”

“There are simply no words that can adequately capture the heartbreak of losing a child. My thoughts are with the child’s family and loved ones as they navigate an unimaginable loss, with the entire community grieving alongside them,” the minister’s statement reads.

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“My department will be doing an investigation alongside the police. We have also reported this matter to the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth for their investigation as well.”

Fontaine’s statement said she could not provide a comment on the case itself, as police are investigating.

In its news release Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said its major crime unit and forensic identification service are leading the police probe alongside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.