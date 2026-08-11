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Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old girl, injuries to 2 toddlers

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 11, 2026 4:57 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP said it has taken carriage of the investigation after a four-year-old girl died in a home at Long Plain First Nation. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP said it has taken carriage of the investigation after a four-year-old girl died in a home at Long Plain First Nation. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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The death of a four-year-old girl in Manitoba is being investigated and is considered “suspicious” by the provincial RCMP, the Mounties said.

Initially, officers with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service were responding to a call regarding a child in medical distress Sunday morning, Manitoba RCMP said. Police arrived at the home more than 110 kilometres outside of Winnipeg, at 7:45 a.m.

Despite the efforts of police and other emergency responders, a four-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP said.

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Two other young girls, aged one and two, were also in the home and “transported to hospital due to their condition,” according to police. The RCMP said one of the children was in critical condition when transported.

Both children are now in stable condition, police noted.

“Due to the suspicious nature of the four-year old child’s death and the serious injuries to the two children, Manitoba RCMP Major Crime Services (MCS) was called to assist,” a news release says.

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Supt. Rob Lasson, the officer in charge of MCS, described Sunday’s events as “troubling.”

“We know the community will be searching for answers as to what occurred within this household,” Lasson said in the news release.

The investigation will be managed by his major crime team, as well as forensic identification services. Mounties said they will work alongside the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

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