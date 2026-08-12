Another six whales being moved out of Marineland, headed to U.S. aquariums

A third batch of whales left Marineland for aquariums south of the border on Wednesday, marking what the park called a “major milestone” in its efforts to carry out the biggest collective move of captive whales.

Under grey skies, a team of specialists at the shuttered tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont., guided six beluga whales into custom slings one by one before hoisting each into bright blue tanks. They started with the males, the first one rising up via crane at about 3:30 p.m. as rain drizzled down on the park.

Organizers kept an eye on the weather in case a thunderstorm forced them to call off the operation. But the clouds had largely dispersed by the time the crew moved to a second pool for the females, who clung together and sent large sprays arcing through the air as the group joined them in the water.

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The operation came to a temporary halt in the evening as the team of vets and whale specialists huddled around the final beluga to assess a cut on her tail and determine whether she should be held back for the next transfer. In the end, she was treated and cleared for travel, the back of her sling padded with foam to prevent her from flailing her tail about.

A police-escorted convoy set off at about 8:30 p.m. to slowly drive the whales — two males named Zephyr and Balor; and four females named Caspian, Pikachu, Secord and Rain, also known as Spurlock — to Toronto’s Pearson airport. The six were then to be loaded onto a plane and flown to Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

Andrew Burns, Marineland’s adviser, said the series of moves has been going “exceptionally well.”

“We’ve had really no substantial issues whatsoever. All the animals are safely in their new homes, they’re all adjusting well and everyone is just getting better and better, and the operation is getting smoother,” he said Wednesday during the males’ move.

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“And today we are going to reduce the number of whales here down to 11, which is … a major milestone. Two thirds are going to be out and safely rehoused.”

View image in full screen A beluga whale is transported by a group of experts from Marineland and U.S. aquariums onto a truck via a sling at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

The whales’ health is the top priority, Burns said, adding there’s leeway to hold some back for a later transfer if needed to keep them safe and well. Three more moves are planned, including a “middle of the night” flight to Spain for the dolphins and two belugas, he said.

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Marineland closed its doors to the public in 2024, with the park and its sprawling property up for sale. The park has said it is running out of money and can no longer care for the whales.

Tom Western, a retired Marineland employee who was at the park on Wednesday, said he was elated to see the whales move on.

“Marineland’s a big part of my life. I worked here for 40 years,” he said in an interview.

“I was here when all the adult belugas were put in this pool with the exception of the ones that were born here, and I’m so happy that they’re moving on to new homes.”

Western said he was grateful for the chance “to say goodbye to some of my old friends here.”

“It’s just an honour,” he said, adding that the belugas are in good hands with the organizations involved in the move.

Before Marineland began shipping its whales to the United States last month, the park had 30 belugas and four dolphins — the last captive whales and dolphins in Canada.

The first move on July 20 saw six belugas head to new homes at Shedd and SeaWorld in San Antonio. Weeks later, another seven belugas were transferred to the San Antonio attraction.

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The complex operation, which Marineland has called “unprecedented,” is the whales’ only shot at survival.

The park struck a deal last year to sell all 30 belugas to a massive aquarium in China, but the fisheries minister blocked the sale, deeming it not in the best interest of the animals.

View image in full screen A beluga whale is transported by a group of experts from Marineland and U.S. aquariums onto a truck via a sling at Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

In response, Marineland said it would euthanize all the whales if it didn’t receive emergency funding from the federal government, a threat that made international headlines.

Ottawa later approved another deal with a consortium of American and Spanish aquariums, which helped orchestrate the series of moves currently underway.

SeaWorld in San Diego and Oceanografic Valencia in Spain are also expected to welcome some of Marineland’s whales or dolphins.

If, for some reason, the whales are not moved, they will be euthanized.

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Marineland has said it hopes to have all the whales gone by the end of the month.