How to get EI if you can’t work because of wildfire evacuations

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Canadians who have been forced to evacuate due to wildfires and other natural disasters may still qualify for employment insurance benefits if they are unable to work as a result.

Dozens of communities and thousands of residents have fled their homes and their belongings this year as wildfires approached, including about 20,000 people in Summerland, B.C., over the weekend.

Evacuating means many Canadians won’t receive their regular incomes, especially if they were normally required to work on-site in areas that are now no longer safe or are under a state of emergency.

“The Government of Canada is committed to helping Canadians affected by hazardous weather and natural disasters across the country,” an online notice from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) says.

“If you can’t work due to hazardous weather or a natural disaster, apply for Employment Insurance (EI) benefits as soon as possible, even if your employer hasn’t issued you a record of employment.”

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If businesses aren’t able to operate amid these emergency evacuation orders, then they may not be able to pay employees — that’s where EI might come in, provided certain eligibility requirements are met.

What is EI?

EI is available for Canadians to supplement some or all lost income if they are unable to work through no fault of their own, and are available for and able to work, but can’t find a job.

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Natural disasters, including flooding or wildfires, are listed as examples of when someone may lose their job through no fault of their own and be entitled to EI payments.

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The government of Canada officially recognizes other natural disasters that could potentially impact Canadians, including earthquakes, fog, freezing rain, hail, hurricanes, icebergs, landslides, sea ice, snow avalanches, storm surges, tornadoes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions and winter storms.

Some other reasons one might be unable to work and qualify for EI benefits include a sudden shortage of work, seasonal or mass layoffs, sickness, maternity or parental leave, and caregiving support.

How to apply for EI

To qualify for EI regular benefits, the government of Canada says one needs to demonstrate they were employed in insurable employment (meaning they paid EI premiums regularly) and for the required number of hours in the past 52 weeks or since the start of the last EI claim.

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Applicants must have lost their job through no fault of their own (including those affected by flooding or wildfires) and have been without work and pay for at least seven consecutive days in the last 52 weeks.

Canadians must also be ready, willing and capable of working each day to qualify and actively looking for work, including keeping a written record of employers contacted where applicable.

Applying for EI is done online, although some Service Canada locations may have digital kiosks available that are free to use in person.

Canadians applying should ensure they have their social insurance number (SIN) and a mailing address where they can receive mail.

If someone had to evacuate their home, they can provide a temporary mailing address, such as that of a friend, family member or temporary shelter, in addition to providing one’s usual residential address for the application.

Once an EI application is processed, it goes to the government for approval. If eligibility requirements are met and the application is approved, then payments will begin arriving soon after. ESDC says first payments could take up to 28 days to arrive after filing an application.

ESDC encourages Canadians to apply for EI benefits as soon as they stop working and to sign up for direct deposit, if they haven’t done so already, to receive those payments as soon as possible.

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Those receiving EI payments are also required to submit reports every two weeks, which includes declaring any and all income so that EI payment amounts are accurate.

When filling out these reports, if someone evacuated due to a wildfire or other natural disaster, ESDC says recipients should not declare money received from insurance companies, government relief funds, the Red Cross or other charitable organizations.