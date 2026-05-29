With days of heavy rain in the forecast, southern Alberta prepares for flooding

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Several days of unseasonably warm temperatures combined with a forecast of up to 100 millimetres of rain this weekend have communities in southern and central Alberta preparing for the possibility of flooding.

The forecast high for Calgary on Friday is 27 C — about 10 degrees above normal — and while the mercury is expected to fall to around 10 C by Sunday, Environment Canada is forecasting up to 100 millimetres of rain beginning Saturday night and continuing into the early part of next week.

It comes as a rapidly melting mountain snowpack is also causing river levels to rise.

The increased flows have already prompted a flood watch to be issued for the Pipestone River and the Bow River near Lake Louise, and a high streamflow advisory to be issued for the Bow River in the Banff area, downstream to the Ghost Reservoir — which is about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

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The town of Banff says it is preparing for the possibility of flooding by setting up some temporary flood barriers. Source: File photo Facebook/BanffTown

In Lake Louise, some low-lying areas and trails have already been flooded by the rising waters and emergency officials in the town of Banff have been deploying temporary flood barriers in spots that could be affected.

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The risk of flooding has been exacerbated this year by heavier-than-normal snowpack in the mountains.

With large amounts of snow still present at higher elevations, Parks Canada warns that unseasonably warm temperatures, combined with heavy rains also increases the danger of avalanches — so anyone heading into the backcountry is advised to avoid avalanche-prone areas.

View image in full screen Parks Canada warns that some trails and day use areas in low-lying areas of Banff National Park may also be subject to temporary closures. Source: Facebook/BanffNP

In Calgary, emergency officials are also keeping a close eye on the Bow and Elbow Rivers.

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Rising waters are expected to result in pathway and underpass closures and a boating advisory for local waters, Mayor Jeromy Farkas said in a post on social media.

While the city says no widespread flooding is expected at this time, with between 50 and 90 millimetres of rain forecasted for Calgary, rivers are expected to rise.

As a result, residents are being asked to exercise caution around the rivers and low-lying areas.

Homeowners are also advised to make sure eavestroughs and extensions are directed well away from homes and garages, to help keep community storm drains clear of debris and report any pooling water to 311.

The city of Lethbridge is also warning residents to prepare for a “significant downfall” of rain in the coming days and has provided a list of tips for residents on the city website, including “do not drive through large puddles” and “be careful in the coulees” as trails can be slippery and dangerous when it rains.

A special weather statement, issued by Environment Canada, forecasts the rain to begin falling Saturday night and continue through Tuesday before easing off overnight and into Wednesday.