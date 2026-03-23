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Economy

13 years after Calgary’s devastating flood, 6 riverfront properties are for sale

By Ken MacGillivray & Sarah Offin Global News
Posted March 23, 2026 5:33 pm
2 min read
More than a decade after they were deeemed uninhabitable, six riverfront properties along Roxboro Road in southwest Calgary, have been determined safe for homes to be built on again. View image in full screen
More than a decade after the 2013 flood, six riverfront properties along Roxboro Road in southwest Calgary, have been deemed safe for homes. Global News
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Thirteen years after Calgary’s historic flood, six riverfront properties that suffered catastrophic damage in the southwest community of Roxboro are being listed for sale.

The homes on the properties, once determined uninhabitable because of structural damage, mold and the danger of another flood, were abandoned and boarded up following the flood.

They were eventually demolished, along with 11 other inner city homes after the province agreed to purchase them under its Floodway Relocation Program.

The six properties are amongst 17 homes that were purchased and eventually demolished by the province, following the 2013 flood. View image in full screen
The homes on the six properties are amongst 17 that were purchased and eventually demolished by the province following the 2013 flood. Global News

The lots have been vacant since then, but now, with the completion of upstream flood mitigation efforts, including construction of the Springbank Offstream Reservoir,  the province has determined the lots are now safe for new home construction.

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“We expect that there will be a lot of demand for these properties,” said Jeff Jackson, an associate broker with Plintz Real Estate in Calgary, the firm selected by the province to market the properties.

“You know, waterfront in Calgary is pretty exclusive, there’s not a lot of supply of it, so, we do expect a lot demand.”

Realtor Dennis Plintz described the location of the properties today as “flood fringe.”

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“Based on the measures and the studies and the water flow, and really great information that’s available, the risk that’s relevant here in the community has been substantially diminished,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government takes media on tour of flood damaged Calgary homes'
Alberta government takes media on tour of flood damaged Calgary homes

The lots for sale, at 112, 116, 122, 220, 310, and 312 Roxboro Rd. all back directly onto the Elbow River. They were listed for sale on Monday at prices ranging from $1.75 million to $3 million.

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The property, at 220 Roxboro Road, which was purchased by the province for $6.8 million following the flood, was listed for sale on Monday for $3 million. View image in full screen
The province bought the property at 220 Roxboro Road, seen here before the house was demolished, for $6.8 million following the flood. It was listed for sale on Monday for $3 million. Global News

“We’ve priced these at what we feel is fair market value. But the list prices, of course, are just a framework and they could potentially go for more than the listed prices,” Jackson said.

The property titles will also include restrictive covenants stating that only single-family homes can be built.

The 2013 flood in Calgary caused more than $5 billion in damage with the communities of Roxboro and Rideau Park, along the Elbow River, being amongst the most devastated. View image in full screen
The 2013 flood in Calgary caused an estimated  $5 billion to $6 billion in damage. The communities of Roxboro and Rideau Park, along the Elbow River, were among those most severely damaged. Global News

Tony Morris of the Calgary River Community Action Group, a community advocacy group formed following the 2013 flood, says it’s gratifying to hear the properties will soon have homes on them again.

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“We want these neighbourhoods whole, we don’t want them gap-toothed with empty lots. And with the restrictive covenants that are on all the titles, we want them restored to the way they were before. That’s been the whole theme of the protection of these inner city neighbourhoods that were impacted by the floods,” Morris said.

Plintz said insurance should not be a problem for those who eventually buy the properties.

“I live on the river and I’ve purchased here after that (the 2013 flood) and we’ve bought and sold a lot of properties on the rivers. So, there’s different policies, different riders that you can get, but no, insurance is no a challenge.”

Click to play video: 'Demolition finally begins on flood damaged homes in Calgary'
Demolition finally begins on flood damaged homes in Calgary

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