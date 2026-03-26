Multiple milk brands in Canada recalled over risk of ‘pieces of glass’

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Select milk products sold through the Farmers, Natrel and Québon brands are being recalled due to a “possible presence of pieces of glass.”

The recalls were initially triggered by Agropur, Canada’s largest dairy co-operative, on Wednesday.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently conducting a “food safety investigation.”

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The CFIA is also “verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

The affected products include:

Farmers 1% chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

Farmers 1% partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

Farmers 2% partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

Farmers 3.25% homogenized milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

Natrel 1% lactose-free chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold nationally

Québon 2% chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Quebec

The recall warns consumers not to “consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products,” and says they should be “thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”