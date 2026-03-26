Multiple milk brands in Canada recalled over risk of ‘pieces of glass’

Select milk products sold through the Farmers, Natrel and Québon brands are being recalled due to a “possible presence of pieces of glass.”
The recalls were initially triggered by Agropur, Canada’s largest dairy co-operative, on Wednesday.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently conducting a “food safety investigation.”
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The CFIA is also “verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”
The affected products include:
- Farmers 1% chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
- Farmers 1% partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
- Farmers 2% partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
- Farmers 3.25% homogenized milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
- Natrel 1% lactose-free chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold nationally
- Québon 2% chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Quebec
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The recall warns consumers not to “consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products,” and says they should be “thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”
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