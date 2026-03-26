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Consumer

Multiple milk brands in Canada recalled over risk of ‘pieces of glass’

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 9:30 am
1 min read
A plastic straw sits in a glass of milk. View image in full screen
FILE — A plastic straw is displayed in a glass of milk, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Cincinnati. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel
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Select milk products sold through the Farmers, Natrel and Québon brands are being recalled due to a “possible presence of pieces of glass.”

The recalls were initially triggered by Agropur, Canada’s largest dairy co-operative, on Wednesday.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently conducting a “food safety investigation.”

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The CFIA is also “verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.”

The affected products include:

  • Farmers 1% chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
  • Farmers 1% partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
  • Farmers 2% partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
  • Farmers 3.25% homogenized milk (2 L), sold in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island
  • Natrel 1% lactose-free chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold nationally
  • Québon 2% chocolate partly skimmed milk (2 L), sold in Quebec

The recall warns consumers not to “consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled products,” and says they should be “thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.”

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