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8 comments

  1. Anon
    May 17, 2026 at 3:04 pm

    Just waiting on big pharma to announce a hanta virus vaccine….

  2. A commenter
    May 17, 2026 at 2:39 pm

    Who cares

  3. Anonymous
    May 17, 2026 at 2:20 pm

    Y A W N

  4. Armando
    May 17, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    “health officials say, following testing of a presumptive case in British Columbia.🤣🤣🤣 here we go the fear mongering starts again a presumptive case I mean really that is fake you’re saying that a presumptive case it’s not even confirmed I mean you guys are pathetic Health Canada is pathetic Criminal criminal we got to get rid of Health Canada Criminal keep your fear mongering scumbags nobody’s buying it this time scumbags

  5. Sallysue
    May 17, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    My goodness,
    This news is getting monotonous by now.
    Move on and help the few people here in Canada and don’t make it a huge pandemic news feature. It’s not Covid, which took hundreds if thousands of lives across the Globe.

  6. J farren
    May 17, 2026 at 1:49 pm

    8 cases of Ebola lock down and mask up !! We are all going to die. On the other hand why did they not leave the boat at sea till they had no more cases

  7. A
    May 17, 2026 at 1:38 pm

    And here we go again, another plannedemic.

  8. J farren
    May 17, 2026 at 1:31 pm

    And away we go! Either way hantavirus or Ebola WHO is pushing it out of proportion

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Canada

First Canadian hantavirus case confirmed in B.C. patient

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 17, 2026 12:20 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian in B.C. hospital after testing ‘presumptive positive’ to hantavirus'
Canadian in B.C. hospital after testing ‘presumptive positive’ to hantavirus
RELATED: Canadian in B.C. hospital after testing 'presumptive positive' to hantavirus
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The first case of Andes hantavirus in Canada has been confirmed, public health officials say, following testing of a presumptive case in British Columbia.

On Saturday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one of four Canadians isolating after exposure to a rare strain of hantavirus aboard an Antarctic cruise ship had developed symptoms and recently tested positive.

The Yukon resident was isolating in B.C. when Henry said they developed mild symptoms, including a fever and headache, two days ago. They and their partner were transferred to hospital in Victoria for assessment and testing.

The positive result was considered presumptive pending confirmatory testing from Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Henry said. That confirmation was announced in a news release on Sunday.

PHAC confirmed the Yukon resident’s partner has tested negative.

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Click to play video: 'Canadian with hantavirus was isolating with partner'
Canadian with hantavirus was isolating with partner

Of the four people brought to B.C., health officials said a third has been transferred to hospital out of “an abundance of caution,” while the fourth traveller continues isolating at home.

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Earlier this week, the World Health Organization identified the strain aboard the cruise ship as the Andes strain, which can spread from person to person unlike most forms of hantavirus. The WHO says overall public risk remains low.

No further cases of Andes hantavirus have been identified as of Sunday. All nine Canadians who had high-risk exposure are isolating and will continue to be monitored closely by public health.

These individuals are found in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

“We want to thank public health authorities and front-line staff in British Columbia for the dedicated care that they are providing and for their ongoing management of the situation, and the passengers for their cooperation with public health direction to help keep others safe,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, chief public health officer of Canada.

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Another 27 people across the country are being monitored by public health authorities for symptoms after sharing flights with a person confirmed to have hantavirus.

Other passengers on the flights are not considered close contacts because of where they were seated.

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