First Canadian hantavirus case confirmed in B.C. patient

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The first case of Andes hantavirus in Canada has been confirmed, public health officials say, following testing of a presumptive case in British Columbia.

On Saturday, B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said one of four Canadians isolating after exposure to a rare strain of hantavirus aboard an Antarctic cruise ship had developed symptoms and recently tested positive.

The Yukon resident was isolating in B.C. when Henry said they developed mild symptoms, including a fever and headache, two days ago. They and their partner were transferred to hospital in Victoria for assessment and testing.

The positive result was considered presumptive pending confirmatory testing from Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg, Henry said. That confirmation was announced in a news release on Sunday.

PHAC confirmed the Yukon resident’s partner has tested negative.

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2:04 Canadian with hantavirus was isolating with partner

Of the four people brought to B.C., health officials said a third has been transferred to hospital out of “an abundance of caution,” while the fourth traveller continues isolating at home.

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Earlier this week, the World Health Organization identified the strain aboard the cruise ship as the Andes strain, which can spread from person to person unlike most forms of hantavirus. The WHO says overall public risk remains low.

No further cases of Andes hantavirus have been identified as of Sunday. All nine Canadians who had high-risk exposure are isolating and will continue to be monitored closely by public health.

These individuals are found in Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

“We want to thank public health authorities and front-line staff in British Columbia for the dedicated care that they are providing and for their ongoing management of the situation, and the passengers for their cooperation with public health direction to help keep others safe,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, chief public health officer of Canada.

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Another 27 people across the country are being monitored by public health authorities for symptoms after sharing flights with a person confirmed to have hantavirus.

Other passengers on the flights are not considered close contacts because of where they were seated.