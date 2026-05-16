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Health

Another man has died while waiting for care at hospital: Alberta Medical Association

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2026 6:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta woman waits a week for emergency surgery to fix skiing fracture'
Alberta woman waits a week for emergency surgery to fix skiing fracture
RELATED: On Feb. 7, Val Peredery wiped out while skiing at Marmot Basin in Jasper and fractured her tibia. She went to hospital in Stony Plain and from there was sent to Edmonton for emergency surgery — where she waited for her turn, only to be bumped down the list each day. As Erik Bay reports, Alberta Health Services says hospitals continue to see high patient volumes – Feb 16, 2026
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The Alberta Medical Association says another patient has died while waiting for care at a major hospital.

Dr. Brian Wirzba, president of the AMA, says the man arrived at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital on May 8 and died several hours later in a waiting room.

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Alberta Health Services says it is investigating and it can’t release further details due to privacy reasons.

The man’s death comes after Prashant Sreekumar, who was 44, died at Edmonton’s Grey Nuns Community Hospital in December after waiting nearly eight hours.

Alberta’s government ordered a judge-led inquiry into Sreekumar’s death soon after, and also announced it was creating a program in which physicians would help triage patients.

Wirzba says that triage program is still not in place and the latest death underscores how overworked Alberta’s health-care system is.

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