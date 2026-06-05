Alberta man told to take taxi to ER despite emergency bleeding after knee surgery

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An Edmonton man is questioning Alberta’s emergency response system after he says he was told to take a taxi to hospital despite suffering severe bleeding from a recent surgery.

Bruce Tuchsen underwent knee replacement surgery on May 11. Last Friday, after returning home from visiting friends, he struck his knee against a nightstand, causing the surgical wound to burst open.

“Tons of blood. It was really horrific. The knee literally exploded,” Tuchsen told Global News on Friday.

His partner called 911 but was told the wait for an ambulance could be six hours, or about one hour for a non-emergent team to assess the injury. The other option offered was to take a taxi.

2:09 Patient dies in Edmonton ER waiting room

With heavy bleeding, Tuchsen said they wrapped the wound in towels and took a cab to hospital.

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“What would have happened if I bled out in the cab?” he said.

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Once at the emergency department, Tuchsen said he bypassed triage and was seen immediately by a doctor. He underwent surgery the following morning after doctors determined the incision had failed to heal properly, causing pressure to build until it ruptured. He said the injury and blood loss left him in shock.

Tuchsen is now questioning ambulance availability.

“I’d like to know where all the ambulance drivers were. Are we that short? If we’re that short, let’s change that.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "I'd like to know where all the ambulance drivers were. Are we that short? If we're that short, let's change that."

Alberta has used alternative transportation, including taxis, for non-emergent cases since December 2022 in an effort to reduce pressure on ambulance services.

Dr. Raj Sherman, an emergency room physician in Edmonton who has been outspoken about the state of Alberta’s strained health-care system, said situations like Tuchsen’s are emergencies but not uncommon, pointing to overcrowded hospitals.

“As a result, your waiting room’s packed with sick people whose care is delayed, and the whole EMS fleet ends up stuck in emergency, because they can’t just put people on the floor and leave,” Sherman said.

In a statement to Global, ALTA Paramedic Health said alternative transportation is only used when patients are assessed as low acuity, stable and not requiring paramedic care or stretcher transport.

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The agency said a shared response system launched in 2023 allows some 911 callers to be redirected to Health Link 811 for assessment and appropriate care pathways.

In the most recent seven-day reporting period, more than 900 low-acuity events were assessed, with many directed to alternative care, including taxis, according to ALTA Paramedic Health said. Of 150 alternative transport outcomes, 65 involved taxi transportation, the agency said.

ALTA Paramedic Health said the approach helps preserve ambulances for higher-acuity, time-sensitive emergencies, and that patients who require ambulance-level care continue to receive it.

Tuchsen said he considers himself fortunate he made it to hospital safely. “I don’t really want to think about that. Because the fact I was losing so much blood … who knows.”