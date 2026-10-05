Toronto Public Health says mpox cases on the rise, urges vaccine for those eligible

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Toronto public health officials say they are seeing a rise in mpox infections in the city and are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated.

Toronto Public Health says 14 cases of the viral illness have been confirmed since September, and wastewater monitoring by the Public Health Agency of Canada has also “consistently detected mpox” in the city.

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Public health officials say the risk to the public remains low, as mpox is most commonly spread through close or sexual contact with someone who has the virus.

Mpox symptoms include a rash, fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, muscle aches and fatigue.

People eligible for vaccination include men who have sex with men and have more than one partner; men who have sex with men who have gone to venues for sexual contact; people who work in those venues; and sex workers, regardless of gender.

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Toronto Public Health says the city has seen 41 confirmed mpox cases so far this year, compared to 118 confirmed cases during the same time period in 2025, which saw a total of 158 cases.