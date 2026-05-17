Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family of missing Ontario man to take part in spring search in Mont-Tremblant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2026 11:23 am
1 min read
Liam Toman, 22, who went missing while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Feb. 2, 2025, is seen in an undated family handout photo. View image in full screen
Liam Toman, 22, who went missing while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant, Que., on Feb. 2, 2025, is seen in an undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Chris Toman (Mandatory Credit)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The family of an Ontario man is taking part in a spring search in Mont-Tremblant this weekend, more than a year after he went missing on a ski trip in Quebec.

The search for Liam Toman started yesterday and continues today with volunteer teams and SARCAN K9, trained search-and-rescue dog units.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toman disappeared in February 2025 while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant; his wallet was found in a nearby parking lot in March 2025.

The family is also launching a blue wristband campaign, inviting people to wear the bracelets as a visible sign of support and to help keep attention on Toman’s disappearance.

In a press release, Toman’s family wrote that the initiative is meant to bring community support together and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

A $50,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to locating Toman, though it is set to expire on Wednesday.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices