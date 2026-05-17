Family of missing Ontario man to take part in spring search in Mont-Tremblant

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The family of an Ontario man is taking part in a spring search in Mont-Tremblant this weekend, more than a year after he went missing on a ski trip in Quebec.

The search for Liam Toman started yesterday and continues today with volunteer teams and SARCAN K9, trained search-and-rescue dog units.

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Toman disappeared in February 2025 while on a ski trip in Mont-Tremblant; his wallet was found in a nearby parking lot in March 2025.

The family is also launching a blue wristband campaign, inviting people to wear the bracelets as a visible sign of support and to help keep attention on Toman’s disappearance.

In a press release, Toman’s family wrote that the initiative is meant to bring community support together and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

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A $50,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to locating Toman, though it is set to expire on Wednesday.