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Economy

Petroleum and coal product sales highest since September 2023: StatCan

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted May 15, 2026 10:44 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World braces for energy shortages as Trump blasts Iran’s proposal to end war'
World braces for energy shortages as Trump blasts Iran’s proposal to end war
The ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. is still holding, but there's also no evidence of both sides will agree to a long-lasting peace deal. Jackson Proskow reports on how U.S. President Donald Trump is blasting Iran's proposal to end the war, and how the world is bracing for energy shortages because of the Strait of Hormuz blockades.
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Sales in the petroleum and coal product subsector rose 22.7 per cent in March, equaling $9.4 billion and marking the highest level since September 2023, according to Statistics Canada.

The increase is credited largely to higher prices from heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which disrupted energy markets and shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Prices for energy and petroleum products grew by 27.4 per cent in March.

Manufacturing sales grew in eight provinces in March, with Ontario and Alberta posting the largest increases. In Ontario, manufacturing sales increased 2.2 per cent to $31.4 billion in March, marking a second consecutive monthly gain.

Sales rose in eight of 21 subsectors, led by transportation equipment (8.1 per cent) and petroleum and coal products (21.8 per cent).

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In Alberta, sales increased 4.4 per cent on a month-over-month basis to $8.9 billion in March, according to Statistics Canada, which states it’s “driven primarily by increased sales of chemicals (16.8 per cent) and petroleum and coal products (7.7 per cent).”

Higher sales of basic chemicals, as well as resin, synthetic rubber and artificial and synthetic fibres and filaments contributed the most to the gain in chemical manufacturing.

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