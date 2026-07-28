Online passport renewals now open for Canadians ‘whenever it is convenient’

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Canadians can now renew their passports online, the federal government announced Tuesday.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab spoke at a press conference in Vancouver, and said that the government will also remove the cap on appointments for online passport renewals.

“As of today, online passport renewal will be available to all eligible adult Canadians applying from within Canada. We are removing the limit on the number of people who can access this service,” said Diab.

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“That means eligible Canadians will no longer have to wait for an online application spot to become available. They will be able to begin their renewal online whenever it is convenient for them to do so.”

The announcement comes after multiple reports in recent years of Canadians having to wait hours in-person and online for passport renewal appointments.

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At the time, Services Canada and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada cited a lack of resources to meet demand.

– More to come.