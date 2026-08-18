Hope Mission looks to expand permanent shelter services in Edmonton

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We are hearing more from businesses in South Edmonton near the proposed site for a new permanent Hope Mission shelter.

It comes in the middle of a debate on the facility at City Hall, which is proving to be a contentious issue.

A public hearing was held Monday on a rezoning application for the site near Argyll Road and 75th Street. Currently, the building is used as a thrift store and a warehouse.

The Hope Mission is looking to convert some of the space into a permanent 120-bed shelter.

“The need for shelter space is real. So we do need more space for people, we also would like to decentralize services,” said Tim Pasma, senior director of the Hope Mission.

“Last year, for example, we had a 23 per cent increase in the number of people coming to our sites in winter. So we know that that need is real and that we’re seeing more and more people needing to access emergency shelter.”

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During the hearing, a few neighbouring businesses spoke in opposition. They said that with a casino, liquor and cannabis store nearby, this is the wrong place.

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“For someone trying to stabilize and rebuild their life, accessibility is more than a nearby bus stop. Where are the grocery stores? Where is the pharmacy? How accessible are health care, mental health and addiction services,” said Blaine Helliker at the hearing on Monday.

A home renovation company near the facility says they’ve already dealt with issues involving people living on the streets.

“We have already experienced serious incidents around our property, whether that’s property damage, break-and-enter, trespassing, or even in some worst cases, we’ve had our business lit on fire,” said Ranvir Singh with Regency Innovations.

However, another business in the industrial park has a different view.

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“I don’t believe it’s going to disrupt my business, and I don’t believe it’s going to disrupt anybody’s business,” said Josh Powell, general manager of Loadrite.

Their location is on the street behind the facility. Powell says with people experiencing homelessness already in the area, a shelter could be a big help.

“We have a problem in this city, but I think sites like this are going to help reduce that presence and going to help the continuation of making progress towards finding housing,” said Powell.

The public hearing on Monday was postponed until next Tuesday. Councillors say they still have a lot to discuss before they make their decision.

“Really want to be able to dig into some questions from speakers, both those who presented in favour as well as those in opposition and then have some opportunity for some council dialogue,” said ward Métis councillor Ashley Salvador.