Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hope Mission looks to expand permanent shelter services in Edmonton

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 8:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Hope Mission seeking to expand Edmonton shelter services'
Hope Mission seeking to expand Edmonton shelter services
Businesses near a proposed new permanent Hope Mission shelter are weighing in as debate over the project continues at Edmonton city hall. Jasmine King reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

We are hearing more from businesses in South Edmonton near the proposed site for a new permanent Hope Mission shelter.

It comes in the middle of a debate on the facility at City Hall, which is proving to be a contentious issue.

A public hearing was held Monday on a rezoning application for the site near Argyll Road and 75th Street. Currently, the building is used as a thrift store and a warehouse.

The Hope Mission is looking to convert some of the space into a permanent 120-bed shelter.

“The need for shelter space is real. So we do need more space for people, we also would like to decentralize services,” said Tim Pasma, senior director of the Hope Mission.

“Last year, for example, we had a 23 per cent increase in the number of people coming to our sites in winter. So we know that that need is real and that we’re seeing more and more people needing to access emergency shelter.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta shares plan to address Edmonton addiction issues'
Alberta shares plan to address Edmonton addiction issues

During the hearing, a few neighbouring businesses spoke in opposition. They said that with a casino, liquor and cannabis store nearby, this is the wrong place.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“For someone trying to stabilize and rebuild their life, accessibility is more than a nearby bus stop. Where are the grocery stores? Where is the pharmacy? How accessible are health care, mental health and addiction services,” said Blaine Helliker at the hearing on Monday.

A home renovation company near the facility says they’ve already dealt with issues involving people living on the streets.

“We have already experienced serious incidents around our property, whether that’s property damage, break-and-enter, trespassing, or even in some worst cases, we’ve had our business lit on fire,” said Ranvir Singh with Regency Innovations.

However, another business in the industrial park has a different view.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t believe it’s going to disrupt my business, and I don’t believe it’s going to disrupt anybody’s business,” said Josh Powell, general manager of Loadrite.

Their location is on the street behind the facility. Powell says with people experiencing homelessness already in the area, a shelter could be a big help.

“We have a problem in this city, but I think sites like this are going to help reduce that presence and going to help the continuation of making progress towards finding housing,” said Powell.

The public hearing on Monday was postponed until next Tuesday. Councillors say they still have a lot to discuss before they make their decision.

“Really want to be able to dig into some questions from speakers, both those who presented in favour as well as those in opposition and then have some opportunity for some council dialogue,” said ward Métis councillor Ashley Salvador.

Click to play video: 'Hope Mission Food Truck providing meals and employing the city’s youth'
Hope Mission Food Truck providing meals and employing the city’s youth

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices