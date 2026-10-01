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Canada

‘Trailer Park Boys’ actor Mike Smith has sexual assault charge dismissed

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 1, 2026 9:56 am
1 min read
Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys" poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal. View image in full screen
Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys" poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal. JMC
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Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith, known for playing Bubbles on the show, has had a sexual assault charge against him dismissed in a Nova Scotia court.

A three-day trial was set to begin Thursday, after he pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault in connection to an incident alleged to have taken place on Dec. 30, 2017.

Media packed the Dartmouth, N.S., provincial courthouse Thursday morning, expecting Smith to appear.

Smith’s defence lawyer, Stan MacDonald appeared on his behalf. The Crown told the judge they would be submitting no evidence in the matter, and the defence motioned for the charge to be dismissed, which was granted.

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“Smith is happy to put this behind him,” MacDonald told the media outside the courtroom.

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In a statement, Trailer Park Boys Incorporated, which handles the business operations of the TV franchise, stated Smith will be “resuming his responsibilities.”

“The court has dismissed the charge against Michael Smith, concluding the legal proceedings that began in October 2025 regarding an allegation dating to December 2017,” the statement read.

“Now that he is cleared of this matter, Mike is resuming his responsibilities with Trailer Park Boys Incorporated.”

The company added it will provide no further comment.

Click to play video: '‘Trailer Park Boys’ actor Mike Smith pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge'
‘Trailer Park Boys’ actor Mike Smith pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

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