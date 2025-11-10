Trailer Park Boys ‘Bubbles’ actor Mike Smith set to appear in court for sexual assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

The actor who plays the famous character Bubbles from “Trailer Park Boys” is set to appear at a Halifax courtroom on Monday morning.

Mike Smith has been charged with sexual assault for an incident that court records say took place on Dec. 30, 2017. He has a court appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. local time.

Court documents indicate Smith was charged by Halifax Regional Police on Oct. 2.

A spokesperson with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service said the Crown will be seeking a publication ban on any information that could identify the victim in this case.

Court documents show that Smith has been ordered not to communicate with or visit the workplace, home or school of the alleged victim.

The documents do not include details about the allegation, which has not been proven in court.

This is not the first time Smith has faced charges before. In April 2016, Smith faced a battery charge in Los Angeles for an incident at a Hollywood hotel involving a woman. The misdemeanour domestic battery charge was dropped a month later.

Smith plays Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys, a TV sitcom series about a group of ex-convicts living in Nova Scotia and their misadventures which involve petty crimes. The show first aired 2001.

The Trailer Park Boys announced in August they had completed filming for the 10-episode season 13, which will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the series beginning.

An emailed statement from Trailer Park Boys Incorporated says they are aware of the allegation and take such matters seriously, and Smith has stepped away from his role as managing director.

“We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case.”

— With files from The Canadian Press