Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trailer Park Boys ‘Bubbles’ actor Mike Smith set to appear in court for sexual assault charge

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 10, 2025 7:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trailer Park Boys’ Bubbles actor Mike Smith charged with sexual assault'
Trailer Park Boys’ Bubbles actor Mike Smith charged with sexual assault
WATCH: Nova Scotia's Mike Smith, best known for his character Bubbles on the Trailer Park Boys, has been charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident in December 2017.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The actor who plays the famous character Bubbles from “Trailer Park Boys” is set to appear at a Halifax courtroom on Monday morning.

Mike Smith has been charged with sexual assault for an incident that court records say took place on Dec. 30, 2017. He has a court appearance scheduled for 10 a.m. local time.

Court documents indicate Smith was charged by Halifax Regional Police on Oct. 2.

A spokesperson with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service said the Crown will be seeking a publication ban on any information that could identify the victim in this case.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Court documents show that Smith has been ordered not to communicate with or visit the workplace, home or school of the alleged victim.

The documents do not include details about the allegation, which has not been proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

This is not the first time Smith has faced charges before. In April 2016, Smith faced a battery charge in Los Angeles for an incident at a Hollywood hotel involving a woman. The misdemeanour domestic battery charge was dropped a month later.

Smith plays Bubbles on Trailer Park Boys, a TV sitcom series about a group of ex-convicts living in Nova Scotia and their misadventures which involve petty crimes. The show first aired 2001.

Trending Now

The Trailer Park Boys announced in August they had completed filming for the 10-episode season 13, which will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the series beginning.

An emailed statement from Trailer Park Boys Incorporated says they are aware of the allegation and take such matters seriously, and Smith has stepped away from his role as managing director.

“We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices