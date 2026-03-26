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Crime

‘We are coming for you’: Toronto police urge fatal stabbing suspect to come forward

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
Ahmed Hassan Asif, 27, who was killed in a stabbing outside an apartment building in Toronto's east end. View image in full screen
Ahmed Hassan Asif, 27, who was killed in a stabbing outside an apartment building in Toronto's east end. Toronto police
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The Toronto Police Service is investigating a fatal stabbing in the city’s east end that left a 27-year-old man dead.

Police said in a release that officers were called to the area of Gamble Avenue and Donlands Avenue at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of unknown trouble.

Investigators said an altercation was heard behind a low-rise residential building on a nearby residential street.

Officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds and without vital signs. Despite life-saving efforts by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Ahmed Hassan Asif. He did not live in the immediate area, according to police.

Det. Sgt. Sajeev Nair described the victim as a “hard-working young man,” an auto mechanic who was “very much loved by family and nieces.”

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Police said the suspect fled the area before their arrival and has not yet been found.

A white vehicle believed to be involved has been seized by forensic investigators, and officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance footage.

Police also confirmed a vehicle involved in a collision within the taped-off area is part of the broader investigation, though its connection to the altercation has not been confirmed.

“We are coming for you.… Contact a lawyer and turn yourself in. We are going to catch you,” Nair said.

The killing marks Toronto’s fifth homicide of 2026.

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