Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Escaped inmate found dead on Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 9:53 pm
1 min read
Ernest Jensen was found dead after going missing from William Head Institution on Sunday.
Ernest Jensen was found dead after going missing from William Head Institution on Sunday. West Shore RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A convicted killer who escaped from a prison on Vancouver Island has been found dead.

West Shore RCMP said on June 28, at approximately 12:49 p.m., they were notified that an inmate was unaccounted for during the midday count at William Head Institution in Metchosin.

An arrest warrant was issued for 69-year-old Ernest Jensen.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Monday afternoon, Jensen’s body was recovered near the shoreline along William Head Institution by the RCMP West Coast Marine Services alongside the Metchosin Fire Department.

RCMP said an investigation is underway with Correctional Services Canada and the B.C. Coroners Office into the circumstances surrounding Jensen’s death.

“We recognize that incidents like this are concerning, particularly for those who live in the surrounding area,” West Shore RCMP said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to reassure the public that officers mobilized quickly, deploying significant resources immediately after the report from William Head Institution was received. Our priority has been and remains the safety of the public.”

Jensen had been serving a life sentence since 1991 for second-degree murder.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices