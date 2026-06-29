Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash in Banff National Park

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP said a 24-year-old from the central Alberta city of Camrose is dead following a crash on Sunday near the gates of Banff National Park, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

Mounties said in a news release that officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1, about two kilometres west of the park gates.

The woman, who investigators said was a passenger in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

Eastbound traffic in the area was reduced to one lane for several hours while the RCMP collision reconstruction team investigated.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There’s no word from police about what caused the crash.