Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash in Banff National Park

Alberta RCMP said a 24-year-old from the central Alberta city of Camrose is dead following a crash on Sunday near the gates of Banff National Park, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.
Mounties said in a news release that officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1, about two kilometres west of the park gates.
The woman, who investigators said was a passenger in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.
Eastbound traffic in the area was reduced to one lane for several hours while the RCMP collision reconstruction team investigated.
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There’s no word from police about what caused the crash.
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