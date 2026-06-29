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Crime

Canmore, Alta. woman killed in crash in Banff National Park

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 1:28 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP say a 24-year-old woman from Camrose is dead, following a crash on the Trans Canada Highway, just inside the gates of Banff National Park, early Sunday morning.
Alberta RCMP say a 24-year-old woman from Camrose is dead following a crash on the Trans Canada Highway, just inside the gates of Banff National Park, early Sunday morning. Global News
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Alberta RCMP said a 24-year-old from the central Alberta city of Camrose is dead following a crash on Sunday near the gates of Banff National Park, about 100 kilometres west of Calgary.

Mounties said in a news release that officers responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Highway 1, about two kilometres west of the park gates.

The woman, who investigators said was a passenger in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene of the crash.

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Eastbound traffic in the area was reduced to one lane for several hours while the RCMP collision reconstruction team investigated.

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There’s no word from police about what caused the crash.

 

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